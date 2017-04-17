St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity receives donation

Between Feb. 8-19, the SpartanNash Foundation hosted a companywide retail scan campaign in SpartanNash corporate-owned stores in eight states. Store guests and company associates who visited the stores during the 12-day retail scan campaign had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 to support 79 Habitat for Humanity affiliates such as St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity.

"We are so appreciative of the SpartanNash Foundation and their customers for their support of St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity," Executive Director Dave Engstrom said. "The contribution received is a huge boost to our mission to see that everyone has a decent place to live."

In total, the SpartanNash Foundation's retail scan campaign to provide shelter raised $202,350 on behalf of its 79 local Habitat for Humanity affiliate partners. Since 2006, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $1.5 million to support local Habitat affiliates.

SpartanNash underwrote the cost of the fundraising campaign so that all donations will benefit the St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity.

"We continue to be amazed by the generosity of our store guests and associates," said Meredith Gremel, SpartanNash vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. "We are so grateful to everyone who joined us in supporting the SpartanNash Foundation's efforts to provide shelter in the communities where we live and work. In addition to this financial support, our SpartanNash associates have a long history of volunteering with our local Habitat for Humanity partners."

The retail scan campaign to provide shelter is the first of four fundraising campaigns the SpartanNash Foundation will execute in 2017. Upcoming scans will support Special Olympics (May 3-14), patriotic partners (June 28-July 9) and community food pantries (Aug. 30-Sept. 10).

For a complete list of stores that participated in the company-wide scan campaign and the Habitat affiliates they partnered with, visit spartannash.com/Habitat-for-Humanity.