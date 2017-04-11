Work on WIS 128 in Pierce and St. Croix Counties begins
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northwest Region is scheduled to begin work along Highway 128 between Highway 29 and the town of Elmwood in St. Croix and Pierce counties. The project will recondition a 7-mile segment of Highway 128. Work includes replacing and rehabilitating existing culvert pipes, replacement and enhancement of existing permanent signs, and new pavement markings.
Monarch Paving Company is the prime contractor for this $2.5 million project. The project is funded with a mix of federal and state transportation dollars.
Traffic Impacts
Construction was scheduled to begin Monday, April 10.
Initial staging, surveying and clearing work will be done under traffic with the use of a flagging operation. Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures.
A signed detour route will be effective May 1. Traffic will be detoured via Highway 72, Pierce County Highway G, Pierce County Highway CC and Highway 29.
The project is scheduled for completion in July 2017.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's northwest region, visit http://projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/.