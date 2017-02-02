Demonstrators declare: 'This is democracy'

"His message throughout his candidacy of hatred and violence ...and lack of respect for women and for racial minorities was intolerable. This is my feeling," Tomkins said. "And I felt that I don't want anyone assuming, because they don't hear from me, that I think that way."

Tomkins was one of the River Falls area residents who joined the hundreds of thousands of people who converged on Washington D.C. for the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21.

Katie Chaffee, River Falls, drove to the march with her sisters Jennifer Nelson, Jody O'Grady and Allison Page.

Chaffee said they joined three of her nieces and two of her nieces' daughters for the march.

Major media reported that many more than the expected 500,000 people attended the march in D.C. alone, and more than 2 million marched worldwide.

"It was packed with all march-goers, men and women alike," Tomkins said. "You could tell that because there was a fair amount of chanting and excitement and energy."

Tomkins took a late-night flight to Washington Friday, Jan. 20, arriving around midnight Saturday. She stayed with her niece who lives there.

At 9:30 the next morning, Tomkins, her niece and a group of around 15 or 20, of all ages, made their way to the nation's capital for the march.

There were so many people trying to get there, Tomkins said, that a normally 10-15 minute metro trip took around 45 minutes. She and her group got off a stop early to walk because crowds were so thick.

Chaffee and her family arrived at about 8:30 a.m. She said the area was so crowded it was hard to move.

"If you dropped something, you had to get everybody to move so you could bend over," she said.

It was so packed that when Tomkins and her party arrived, they couldn't get close enough to the stage to hear the various speakers, who included Madonna and America Fererra, plus keynote speaker Gloria Steinem, political and social activist. Steinem is well-known for her activism during the Women's Liberation movement of the 1960s and '70s.

Chaffee and her family were able to get within 100 feet of the stage and were in range of the speakers and jumbotron.

"Gloria Steinem was amazing," Chaffee said. "She brought tears to everyone's eyes. Partly because she's been doing this for so long, and she just exudes this sense of rightness and you look at her and you just admire the heck out of her."

Chaffee said Steinem's speech was "truly inspirational." Her favorite quote was: "We will not be quiet. We will not be controlled. We will work for a world in which all countries are connected."

While Tomkins did not hear Steinem, she did hear the stories of other marchers.

"You were (constantly) in a position where you were visiting with people and sharing stories, reading each other's signs," she said. "Every once in awhile someone would start chanting; probably the strongest chant that reverberated through this crowd... was, 'This is what democracy looks like,' and I think that's one of the strongest messages."

Some of the signs Tomkins said she saw included "stronger together," "equal pay for equal work," "be kind, my 4-year-old knows this," and "my love is stronger than your hate."

That last sign, Tomkins said, was held by Intissar Ben Halim, a Muslim woman who wore a hijab to the march and who was part of Tomkins' group.

Tomkins said many men were wearing shirts and carrying signs that said "Men of quality do not fear women's equality."

An 8-year-old in Tomkins' group held a sign that said "little girls with big dreams become powerful women."

Tomkins said she and her group spent the day talking with other protesters, reading signs, and sharing stories.

And while political statements were made, Tomkins said it was not Democrats vs. Republicans.

"We are concerned about women's rights being human rights and human rights being women's rights," she said. "What the concern is, the subtext to that, is that there is fear that these rights are in jeopardy."

Chaffee — a former River Falls mayor — said the issues the crowd supported were more than those typically thought of as women's issues, like reproductive rights, or equal pay, though those were certainly included.

"Women's issues are everything," Chaffee said. "And that's what the signs reflected. Anything you could think of from climate change to social justice, refugee problems, you name it."

Everyone there had their own reason for marching, both Tomkins and Chaffee said. Tomkins said she was there to support "liberty and justice for all."

"As individuals, we are moral and rational (beings), that (we're) to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of our color, our religion, gender, sexual preference," she said. "And those rights are for liberty and justice, political and social freedom and equality and even our pledge of allegiance says we have 'liberty and justice for all.'"

Chaffee said she was there to stand up for what she believes in.

"There are a lot of really important issues on the table right now that will affect our way of life for years to come in our country," she said. "We've taken a huge 180 turn and the things that we stood for are being knocked down, right and left, every day."

Chaffee, who has been involved in past protests, said this one brought back memories.

"There were a lot of people from my generation, who this is not their first rodeo, so to speak. They've been in a lot of protest movements over the years," Chaffee said.

She said they seemed to share an "I can't believe we're still doing this" sentiment.

Chaffee said she thinks the huge numbers at the Women's March, the other marches around the country and around the globe show how important these issues are to those who marched.

"I think originally when Trump got elected people thought 'let's just see what happens. It can't be that bad,'" she said. "I think that rapidly became obviously not true and people got worked up immediately."

She said people are upset about the Trump administration's policies, and they are, quite literally, "not going to take this sitting down."

"It was kind of like stand up and be counted," Chafee said. "There's a lot of people standing up and being counted, and we're not going to go away."

Chaffee said she's glad she stood up to be counted.

What's next

For Tomkins, the D.C. march was just the first step to making her voice heard.

Afterward, Tomkins took time to visit with the staff of Wisconsin legislators, including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.

She also made a point to contact her local paper. She said others she knew who attended the march felt it was important to march but weren't willing to talk about it to reporters without anonymity.

"To me that's extremely dangerous, because it is a telltale sign of we're losing our democracy or it's at risk. It's a slippery slope," Tomkins said. "If you feel scared to...go on record saying this is what you believe in, you've just given up a huge freedom."

For Chaffee, the women's march will not be the last. She plans to attend an upcoming climate change march. She said a scientists' march is also being arranged.

She's also taking part in a Sunday, Feb. 19, panel discussion on the Women's March to be held at the River Falls Public Library lower level.

The discussion will run 2-3:30 p.m. It will feature local residents who attended various marches and share their experiences and ideas for how to build a network of people to capitalize on the momentum of the Women's March.

Tomkins said she'd also encourage those interested in moving forward after the march to contact their legislators and speak out.

"I think it's important for people to know that it's not only OK to speak out but it's really necessary," she said. "That's what our democratic process is about."