Personalized learning: It varies by school

While Greenwood uses co-teaching, a school like Rocky Branch Elementary is using other programs to encourage their students and staff to get into personalized learning, according to Rocky's Principal Charles Eaton.

"The Personalized Learning concept is important because the intent is to bring meaningfulness to learning, thereby capitalizing on the student's intrinsic motivation and bringing about a deeper understanding," Eaton said. "If the students are 'into' what they do, learning is fun and they build a strong foundational understanding."

Rocky Branch has looked into activities like LEAD 21, the language arts curriculum.

Inside LEAD 21 are Inquiry Projects or individual "passion projects" that allow students to look into a subject that is cohesive with the unit's theme.

For this current unit, students are looking into how nature forms different landscapes. Eaton said students can choose what they'd like to research and how they will present it for the class.

Aside from specific projects, like Greenwood, the incorporation of stand-up desks are in the classroom.

Eaton said changing the way students sit in class can "get the wiggles out" while also mixing in subdued lighting to create "a calming."

Not all that different than Rocky Branch, Westside Elementary Principal Rita Humbert said her school is in the beginning phases of personalized learning and don't co-teach.

Humbert said Westside didn't travel to Milwaukee to see what the Greenwood delegation saw but has seen a positive impact on her classes already.

"It helps children be more engaged," Humbert said.

A huge narrative that is passed along to each school is "tight but loose," with Humbert echoing Principal Nate Schurman of Greenwood Elementary. Humbert said the teaching style should be taken seriously and isn't "willy-nilly." Humbert said standards are still addressed as they were before.

According to Humbert, the hands-on process is essential to younger students in the classroom.

For River Falls High School Principal Kit Luedtke, he believes the past models of learning have evolved into personalized learning.

"The industrialized model of high schools is fading away very quickly," Luedtke said. "Learning happens differently for each of us in both 'how' we learn and 'when' we learn.

"Some of our students learn by doing while others may need more time on one concept or idea to gain full understanding."

A big piece of personalized learning deals with the master schedule in the school. Giving a variety of options at different speeds and levels helps students who are farther behind or ahead.

"In our modified block, students can choose to either double up in two years of a curriculum such as math or take more of a traditional route enrolling in one year," Luedtke said. "Student choice in how students demonstrate learning and understanding of concepts has also definitely increased student engagement and learning for some of our courses and teachers."

Hybrid courses, where students meet three to four days a week, have given students another option as well.

At Meyer Middle School, the model for learning is different than at Greenwood, according to Principal Mark Chapin.

Chapin and his staff have focused more on learning through Response to Intervention, a method used to help students in certain academic areas and reteaching.

"Personalized learning specific to student choice is highly engaging for students," Chapin said. "Personalized learning can reach and engage different types of students with varying levels of aptitude."

Taking a page from the show "Shark Tank," Meyer Middle School does its own version of the show where students can show off their own designs and promote their inventions.

"Students had to use skills from all disciplines to pull this off," Chapin said. "I was extremely proud of our teachers and students and the amount of time and effort they put forth in this project."

For Superintendent Jamie Benson, seeing the level of excitement from students and faculty has been phenomenal.

The variation of ways for students to still reach the academic standards of each school's curriculum is critical, Bensay says. Giving students a chance to show off different talents is essential for personalized learning.

"We have a very specific coordinated, established curriculum," Benson said. "The way we're able to work with kids to achieve the learning around those curriculum goals comes in different ways. It allows a different pace and voice of the student."

With personalized learning, Benson said the cost isn't any different than any other typical year.

"It's not a costly brand new budget item," Benson said.

Overall, between any school, Eaton, Humbert, Luedtke and Chapin understand how difficult a transition like this could be for children and their parents.

Introducing a new technique, instead of the previous model, hasn't garnered much, if any feedback.

"No skepticism from parents or teachers has been communicated as far as I know," Eaton said. "Personalized learning is all about finding the best way for students to learn. It would be hard to argue with that."

Humbert said "change is hard" but has found that more teachers are interested in participating.

Benson said the district's teachers deserve a lot of credit for the early successes of personalized learning.

"For their interest and their passion and their professionalism in always looking at ways to do school better," Benson said. "If we didn't have their buy in and their belief that this was good for kids, this wouldn't be happening."