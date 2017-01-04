Manson was seriously ill, a source told the Los Angeles Times, but could not provide further information. TMZ reported that Manson was transported to a hospital in Bakersfield, about an hour from California State Prison in Corcoran, where he was being held.

A spokesman for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had no comment, citing inmate privacy issues.

Manson, who was sentenced to life in prison, directed his mostly young, female followers—known as the Manson Family—to murder seven people in August 1969 in what prosecutors said was part of a plan to incite a race war between whites and blacks.