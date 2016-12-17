After a school career, Dusek eager for what follows

"I'm just going to see what new adventures there are out there to experience," Dusek said. "I have a couple little places I'm going to volunteer, and I have grandchildren and children, and I'm just going to spend and enjoy more time with them.

"Go to lunch with old girlfriends. Shopping. Craft sales. Sleep in."

Dusek, a River Falls resident since the late 1960s, started her career with the district as a paraprofessional at Greenwood Elementary School.

She was a budget clerk and the grade 2 paraprofessional. Her position also included some work as a playground supervisor.

"I always enjoyed the children out on the playgrounds, because they would come up and tell you stuff that was happening at their house," she said. "It was always fun, their cute little stories... the children's excitement about life was just always fun to hear."

Being a playground supervisor could mean some fun and games for Dusek.

"In my younger days here, I would play soccer with them, you know, on the playground," Dusek said. "It was just a great thing."

In 2001, Dusek became a secretary for the school district. Her duties included reception at the school district main office, managing open enrollment, and working as maintenance secretary.

Dusek said her favorite part of being in the district office has been working with her fellow employees.

"Everyone's extremely helpful to each other," Dusek said. "Just the whole friendly atmosphere of this district staff is great. It's been fun."

Darlene MacBride, the superintendent's administrative assistant, said Dusek was an asset and will be missed.

"Ann has been a real gem in the district and we will miss her thoughtfulness, kindness, quick wit and attention to detail. Her retirement will leave us with big shoes to fill," MacBride said. "She has an enormous wealth of knowledge about so many different things in the district. Fortunately she's agreed that we can put her on 'speed dial' and call her for needed information.

"Seriously, we all wish her many years of good health to enjoy her family and friends in the next phase of her life!"

Dusek said she will miss her coworkers, and she plans to come back and visit them when she can.

"Overall...the River Falls School District is a great school district," Dusek said. "The community is awesome. It's a great place to belong."