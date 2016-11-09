Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Local election results

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 11:53 a.m.

    Last updated 11:54 a.m. Nov. 9, 2016

    Quick links: U.S. President | U.S. Senator | Congress - 7th District | Senator - 10th District | State Assembly | District Attorney

     

    U.S. President

    Hillary Clinton (D)

    • St. Croix County: 17,496
    • Pierce County: 8,380
    • City of River Falls: 3,656
    • Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 655
    • Clifton: 447
    • Kinnickinnic: 419
    • Martell: 260
    • Pleasant Valley: 110

    Donald Trump (R)

    • St. Croix County: 26,123
    • Pierce County: 11,260
    • City of River Falls: 3,007
    • Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 639
    • Clifton: 694
    • Kinnickinnic: 561
    • Martell: 369
    • Pleasant Valley: 145

    Gary Johnson (L)

    • St. Croix County: 2,338
    • Pierce County: 1,044
    • City of River Falls: 464
    • Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 63
    • Clifton: 46
    • Kinnickinnic: 48
    • Martell: 32
    • Pleasant Valley: 10

    Jill Stein (G)

    • St. Croix County: 513
    • Pierce County: 281
    • City of River Falls: 138
    • Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 16
    • Clifton: 44
    • Kinnickinnic: 15
    • Martell: 6
    • Pleasant Valley: 2

     

    U.S. Senator

    Russ Feingold (D)

    • St. Croix County: 17,725
    • Pierce County: 1,805
    • City of River Falls: 3,689
    • Clifton: 440
    • Martell: 263
    • Pleasant Valley: 115
    • Kinnickinnic: 423

    Ron Johnson (R)

    • St. Croix County: 27,411
    • Pierce County: 3,035
    • City of River Falls: 3,360
    • Clifton: 744
    • Martell: 376
    • Pleasant Valley: 146
    • Kinnickinnic: 610

    Philip Anderson (L)

    • St. Croix County: 1,563
    • Pierce County: 199
    • City of River Falls: 299
    • Clifton: 23
    • Martell: 31
    • Pleasant Valley: 12
    • Kinnickinnic: 33

     

    Congress - 7th District

    Mary Hoeft (D)

    • St. Croix County: 16,718
    • City of River Falls: 881

    Sean Duffy (R)

    • St. Croix County: 29,006
    • City of River Falls: 971

     

    Senator - 10th District

    Diane Odeen (D)

    • 10th District: 32,970
    • Pierce County: 3,355
    • St. Croix County: 16,170
    • City of River Falls: 3,624

    Sheila Harsdorf (R)

    • 10th District: 56,500
    • Pierce County: 3,385
    • St. Croix County: 30,031
    • City of River Falls: 3,620

     

    State Assembly

    District 30

    Scott J. Nelson (D)

    • 30th District: 12,367
    • St. Croix County: 9,385
    • Pierce County: 2,982
    • City of River Falls: 3,201
    Shannon Zimmerman (R)
    • 30th District: 18,100
    • St. Croix County: 14,825
    • Pierce County: 3,275
    • City of River Falls: 3,520
    Aaron Taylor (I)
    • 30th District: 1,574
    • St. Croix County: 1,161
    • Pierce County: 413
    • City of River Falls: 450

    District 29

    Scottie Ard (D)

    • 29th District: 10,660
    • St. Croix County: 5,654

    Rob Stafsholt (R)

    • 29th District: 16,773
    • St. Croix County: 11,285

     

    District Attorney - St. Croix County

    Sarah Yacoub (D)

    • St. Croix County: 17,826
    • City of River Falls: 877

    Michael Nieskes (R)

    • St. Croix County: 27,795
    • City of River Falls: 960

     

    Explore related topics:NewsElectionElection 2016
    Advertisement
    randomness