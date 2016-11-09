Local election results
Last updated 11:54 a.m. Nov. 9, 2016
U.S. President
Hillary Clinton (D)
- St. Croix County: 17,496
- Pierce County: 8,380
- City of River Falls: 3,656
- Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 655
- Clifton: 447
- Kinnickinnic: 419
- Martell: 260
- Pleasant Valley: 110
✔Donald Trump (R)
- St. Croix County: 26,123
- Pierce County: 11,260
- City of River Falls: 3,007
- Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 639
- Clifton: 694
- Kinnickinnic: 561
- Martell: 369
- Pleasant Valley: 145
Gary Johnson (L)
- St. Croix County: 2,338
- Pierce County: 1,044
- City of River Falls: 464
- Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 63
- Clifton: 46
- Kinnickinnic: 48
- Martell: 32
- Pleasant Valley: 10
Jill Stein (G)
- St. Croix County: 513
- Pierce County: 281
- City of River Falls: 138
- Town of River Falls Wards 1-3: 16
- Clifton: 44
- Kinnickinnic: 15
- Martell: 6
- Pleasant Valley: 2
U.S. Senator
Russ Feingold (D)
- St. Croix County: 17,725
- Pierce County: 1,805
- City of River Falls: 3,689
- Clifton: 440
- Martell: 263
- Pleasant Valley: 115
- Kinnickinnic: 423
✔Ron Johnson (R)
- St. Croix County: 27,411
- Pierce County: 3,035
- City of River Falls: 3,360
- Clifton: 744
- Martell: 376
- Pleasant Valley: 146
- Kinnickinnic: 610
Philip Anderson (L)
- St. Croix County: 1,563
- Pierce County: 199
- City of River Falls: 299
- Clifton: 23
- Martell: 31
- Pleasant Valley: 12
- Kinnickinnic: 33
Congress - 7th District
Mary Hoeft (D)
- St. Croix County: 16,718
- City of River Falls: 881
✔Sean Duffy (R)
- St. Croix County: 29,006
- City of River Falls: 971
Senator - 10th District
Diane Odeen (D)
- 10th District: 32,970
- Pierce County: 3,355
- St. Croix County: 16,170
- City of River Falls: 3,624
✔Sheila Harsdorf (R)
- 10th District: 56,500
- Pierce County: 3,385
- St. Croix County: 30,031
- City of River Falls: 3,620
State Assembly
District 30
Scott J. Nelson (D)
- 30th District: 12,367
- St. Croix County: 9,385
- Pierce County: 2,982
- City of River Falls: 3,201
✔Shannon Zimmerman (R)
- 30th District: 18,100
- St. Croix County: 14,825
- Pierce County: 3,275
- City of River Falls: 3,520
Aaron Taylor (I)
- 30th District: 1,574
- St. Croix County: 1,161
- Pierce County: 413
- City of River Falls: 450
District 29
Scottie Ard (D)
- 29th District: 10,660
- St. Croix County: 5,654
✔Rob Stafsholt (R)
- 29th District: 16,773
- St. Croix County: 11,285
District Attorney - St. Croix County
Sarah Yacoub (D)
- St. Croix County: 17,826
- City of River Falls: 877
✔Michael Nieskes (R)
- St. Croix County: 27,795
- City of River Falls: 960