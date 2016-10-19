Search
    Local business NCCM celebrates grand opening

    By Naomi N. Lugo Today at 10:13 a.m.
    NCCM is a family owned and operated business. Seen in the picture from left to right are President Jewels, CEO Brent, and sons Lew and Cole Niccum. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)1 / 5
    Employees attended the event with their families. In this picture from left to right are Kyle Swanson, Stephen Tauer, Danny Lawler, Michelle Anderson, Phil McSorley and Ben Porten.2 / 5
    CEO Brent Niccum addresses attendees of the event. 3 / 5
    President of the company Jewels Niccum is seen with granddaughter Ardyn Niccum and family dog Riggens. 4 / 5
    River Falls Mayor Dan Toland also addressed the crowd during the event. 5 / 5

    On Oct. 13, mill roll manufacturing company NCCM celebrated it's grand opening at their space located at 2555 Prairie Drive. The company was started in 2009 and had actually been in the current space for about two years. During the festivities, attendees were able to enjoy live music, eat food and hear speakers including company CEO Brent Niccum and River Falls Mayor Dan Toland. During Niccum's speech, it was announced that they were planning on expanding the building to include about 60 percent more space. 

    Naomi N. Lugo

    Naomi N. Lugo is a reporter for the Pierce County Herald and River Falls Journal.  She recieved her degree in journalism from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Her previous experience includes print and online news as well as radio broadcast. 

    nlugo@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
