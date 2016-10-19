Local business NCCM celebrates grand opening

NCCM is a family owned and operated business. Seen in the picture from left to right are President Jewels, CEO Brent, and sons Lew and Cole Niccum. (River Falls Journal photo by Naomi N. Lugo)

On Oct. 13, mill roll manufacturing company NCCM celebrated it's grand opening at their space located at 2555 Prairie Drive. The company was started in 2009 and had actually been in the current space for about two years. During the festivities, attendees were able to enjoy live music, eat food and hear speakers including company CEO Brent Niccum and River Falls Mayor Dan Toland. During Niccum's speech, it was announced that they were planning on expanding the building to include about 60 percent more space.