Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Incident in New Richmond ends peacefully after 5 hours

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 9:34 a.m.

    A tense situation ended peacefully early Wednesday in New Richmond after an hours-long incident involving an armed man.

    New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said the incident, which began just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Green Avenue, ended after five hours in “the best case ending that anyone could ask for.”

    The incident involved a male “in crisis” who, along with officers, came to a peaceful resolution after five hours, Yehlik said.

    The chief said more information about the incident will be released later Wednesday.

    Check back for more.

    Explore related topics:Newsnewsrivertowns
    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement