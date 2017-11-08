Viellieux presented Live Better Community Service Award

Viellieux began volunteering at St. Croix Valley Restorative Justice in September 2014. She currently speaks at SCVRJ at least twice a month and is passionate about using her life experiences to help prevent others from making destructive choices. She has gone into several prisons to tell her story, as well as chaired local Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

With encouragement she received through SCVRJ, Viellieux obtained an associate's degree in human services. She is also a substance abuse counselor in training. Viellieux completed an internship with Kinnic Falls Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Inc., in the fall of 2016 and was subsequently hired in May 2017.

"Amy is an amazing community member in Pierce County," said Tovah Flygare, program director at St. Croix Valley Restorative Justice. "She has made it through tough times and is determined to turn her life lessons into good work for her community."

In her spare time, Viellieux enjoys outings with her three daughters, like going to movies or having manicures, and spending time in the family pool.