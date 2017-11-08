Hospital foundation event raises more than $65K

The early '90s-themed evening celebrated the history of Allina Health in the community, including the move to the River Falls Area Hospital campus 25 years ago. Attendees enjoyed a social hour with entertainment by The Tommy Bentz Band, delicious hors d'oeuvres by Pair*Fection catering, and an opportunity to participate in a silent auction and raffle. Local auctioneer Jack Hines again donated his services for the live auction.

Special recognition was given to those responsible for the hospital's recently completed history wall. Hospital auxiliary volunteers Arline Taylor and Sue Nelson worked on the project for nearly 10 years; local architect Matt Frisbie contributed time, expertise and in-kind support to the project.

The highlight of the evening was the standing ovation for local stroke patient, Mike Kamm, and his RFAH Courage Kenny rehab care team. Kamm experienced the benefit of having access to the greater Allina Health system and its specialty care providers.

Fall Fling business sponsors included First National Bank of River Falls, Emergency Care Consultants, Hudson Physicians, M & M Anesthesia, McGough Companies, NEI Electric, the St. Paul Radiology Foundation and Twin Cities Orthopedics.

Next year, the River Falls Area Hospital Foundation's Fall Fling will take place Friday, Oct. 12.