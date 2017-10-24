Community invited to Virtual Dementia Tour in Hudson

The Virtual Dementia Tour uses educational resources and sensory stimulation to provide family and professional caregivers a way to experience the challenges faced by those living with dementia. Created by Second Wind Dreams, the Virtual Dementia Tour is scientifically proven to increase knowledge and understanding of those caring for individuals with dementia.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Tour specialists and don patented devices that alter their senses. They are then given tasks and an adapted environment, which allows them to experience the physical and mental challenges those with dementia face every day.

This free event is sponsored by Azura Memory Care.

To reserve a spot, call Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County at 715-381-4363. Only times after 4 p.m. are available as of Monday, Oct. 23. Walk-ins are also welcomed, but will be taken on a first come, first serve basis around the times of those who have pre-registered.