Taking action to prevent Type 2 diabetes

"It did what I hoped it would do; it got me back on track with eating well, and also to exercise regularly," she said of the program.

The Y is about to start a new round of classes on diabetes prevention in the community room at Family Fresh Market, 2351 Coulee Road, in Hudson. The first session is scheduled for Aug. 17.

The yearlong program will include 16 small-group sessions led by a certified lifestyle coach, which meets Thursdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The classes are then followed by three bi-weekly sessions and six monthly sessions.

Participants must be at least 18 years old, overweight and either at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes or diagnosed with prediabetes. The cost is $249, with some financial assistance options available. More details can be found at www.ydpp.org.

The goal of the Diabetes Prevention Program is to help participants eat healthier, increase activity and lose a modest amount of weight. Structured lifestyle change programs can reduce the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, according to research posted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

"I just know I do better with a group and having someone to answer to," Nooney said of the small-group format, adding, "It's good for all of us to share stories and also share how hard it is to change your eating pattern."

Nearly 40 percent of Wisconsin adults are prediabetic, a common precursor to Type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC's 2014 National Diabetes Statistics report.

For more information on the Diabetes Prevention Program, contact diabetesprevention@ymcatwincities.org or call 612-230-3487.