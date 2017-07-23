She ties up blankets to give back

Belland has lettered her freshman, sophomore, and junior years, and she's hoping to do so again next year.

Belland just completed her junior year at EHS.

Her latest capstone project was creating fleece tie blankets for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy at the River Falls Area Hospital.

She's made 10 so far.

"It's totally on my own," she said.

That's why she's reached out to people via Facebook to ask for donations of materials or money to help her reach her original goal of 24 blankets.

And people have certainly responded.

"As of right now, I have enough material for 10 blankets and over $200," Belland said.

Belland's original idea was to make tie blankets to donate.

"But I didn't have anywhere to donate them," she said.

Her mom's friend Cyndi Cashman told her that RFAH is always looking for blankets for patients.

The blankets are about 1.5 yards wide, lap blankets which patients use for comfort or to keep warm during chemotherapy sessions.

They receive the blankets during their first chemotherapy appointments, and can bring them with them to successive appointments.

Belland was also inspired by the late Judi Helmer, who taught business classes at EHS. While Belland never had a class with her, she still knew her very well.

"She was like that one teacher in the school that everyone could go to," Belland said. "And she was one of my mom's closest friends."

Helmer battled cancer for years before succumbing to the disease earlier this year.

Belland said she thinks Helmer would be very proud of her project.

Her parents are certainly proud.

Belland has already dropped off her first 10 blankets and was able to meet some RFAH nurses when she presented them.

"To see the looks on the nurses' faces, like 'oh my gosh, she actually went through with it, and made all these by herself,'" she said.

"Our patients really appreciate having these thoughtful gifts made by members of the community," said Registered Nurse and Hospital Cancer Coordinator Amy Cernohous. "This donation is extra special coming from a young high schooler, who was thinking about making our patients more comfortable while they receive their cancer treatment."

She hasn't been able to meet any of the patients. But she knows they're grateful.

"I've received thank you cards," she said. "And they've all said how much they've really appreciated the blankets.

"I would like for it to continue after I graduate," Belland said.

If she's not able to continue with it, Belland said, she hopes her sister might take it over, or another EHS student might be interested.

Belland, who will be a senior this fall, said her parents pushed her to letter in service her freshman year.

"I was like, 'OK, just do it, I guess,' because I've always been super involved in, like, my church and the community," she said. "I've kinda just kept with it through the other years."

She said the best part is giving back to her community, and seeing the looks on the faces of people she's able to work with and help.

"Really happy, like genuine smiles," Belland said. "I've gotten hugs and I've had one woman come up to me and say thank you so much for all you do, and gave me a big hug and she almost started crying and that meant so much to me."

After Belland graduates next year, she said she plans to go to school for business. And she plans to always keep some kind of community service in her life.

"Just so I can keep giving back to the community," she said. "The community does so much for the high schoolers and just everyone in the community ...so it's kind of like a pay it forward type thing."

Anyone interested in donating or contributing to Belland's project can send donations to The Hairitage Hair and Tanning Salon, 740 Albert St., Prescott.