Program hopes to help more 'Look Good, Feel Better'

"There wasn't even a place to hold the sessions at that time, and I was busy with my kids, so I didn't think a whole lot about it," Cashman said. "And then my neighbor boy in Prescott got cancer, and lost his hair. He was in elementary school, and he was so affected by it, and didn't want to go to school and stuff."

If a little boy was so worried about his appearance after losing his hair, Cashman thought about how hard that must be for a woman to go through.

"Then I really thought, I got to start getting into this," Cashman said.

When her kids were out of school, Cashman went to River Falls Area Hospital and asked if she could hold Look Good Feel Better Sessions there.

"That's where it started," Cashman said.

Now, Cashman works with several other area cosmetologists. Classes are held at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, with locations alternating between River Falls Area Hospital and New Richmond Westfields Hospital.

Look Good Feel Better is a free program through the American Cancer Society for any woman dealing with cancer treatment.

"If you're going through chemo and you don't have any hair, and your skin changes, people can tell you're sick," Cashman said. "So what we try to do is help people look healthy and feel healthier."

For women who continue working after receiving a cancer diagnosis, this can help them feel more comfortable at work.

The Look Good Feel Better program gives women a makeup kit with cosmetics donated by major brands. During each session women learn to cover up spots and dark circles, how to fill in or draw on eyebrows, and more.

They also learn about wigs, from selection and wearing them to wig care. Participants are taught how to use a head wrap and receive caps.

"It's almost like a Mary Kay party, but you don't have to buy anything," Cashman said.

Cashman herself, the owner of the HAIRitage hair and tanning salon in Prescott, is a two-time cancer survivor. She said her own experience helps her relate to Look Good Feel Better participants.

"The second time I was diagnosed, the very first thing that came to my mind was, 'I can't lose my hair!'" she said. "So I can relate to how scary it must be for them."

She said people who haven't dealt with cancer might think it's not that big of a deal if someone's hair falls out, so long as they're alive.

"But it's different when you're sick," she said. "Especially if you have kids, you don't want to look different...you just want to look normal so you can act normal."

Cashman is hoping to spread awareness of the Look Good Feel Better program in the area. She's hoping to see a minimum of three to five people per session.

She obviously wishes people didn't get cancer, but for those who do, she wants them to know this opportunity is available — and it's free.

Any women in treatment for cancer can take part in these sessions; it doesn't matter where they're receiving treatment or where they're from.

Women could come to more than one session, but will only get a makeup kit the first time they come — they could bring the kit with the second time.

To help spread awareness, Cashman is asking local businesses interested in keeping flyers or brochures on hand to contact her at 715-262-5198 or cyndihase@yahoo.com.

Volunteer options

Cashman said she's often asked about ways to volunteer. Any cosmetologists or aestheticians can teach sessions.

Anyone who knows how can sew, crochet or knit hats given out at each session. Cashman asks that people wanting to make hats contact her first, as she has patterns and measurements to make sure the hats fit properly.

There are also opportunities for a volunteer to help with public relations and/or social media.

Cashman said if an aesthetician would volunteer to do a class for all the Look Good Feel Better session leaders, they'd like to offer some new makeup techniques to participants.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Cashman at 715-262-5198 or cyndihase@yahoo.com.

Schedule

River Falls Area Hospital Classroom A

Aug. 7

Oct. 2

Dec. 4

Contact Helen at 715-307-6061 to register.

New Richmond Westfields Hospital - Dining room

July 10

Sept. 11

Nov. 6

Contact Kathy at 715-243-2813 to register

All sessions are held at 7 p.m., first Monday of the month. For more information, contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-277-2345.