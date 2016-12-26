Obesity keeps going up; what's to be done?

With a state increase of 8.7 percent, nutritionist Brittany Mora of Pierce County Public Health attributes the spike to new testing for obesity in adults.

"Our previous numbers were based on individual self-reported heights and weight," Mora said. "In contrast, these new findings are based on actual measured height and weights."

An initiative called Healthier Together, a group started with St. Croix County, River Falls Hospital, Western Wisconsin Health, Hudson Hospital, and the New Richmond Hospital, will be joined by Pierce County.

According to a news release, the group is "working toward developing strategies to improve health."

Mora said a group like Healthier Together could help extensively in making Pierce County a healthier community.

"It is a great opportunity for the hospitals and counties to share resources and ideas to better impact the local community," Mora said.

Deb Lindemann, the St. Croix health officer, said that Healthier Together looks at what people in the community see as the biggest problems, such as "obesity, smoking, or alcohol." The initiative began in 2008 and focuses on three health priorities — mental health, alcohol abuse and obesity.

Lindemann said that establishing healthier habits when children are younger is the best way to start lowering obesity rates.

Lindemann said schools will give out pedometers to students beginning in January 2017. From there, they will test students until 2019, to see how much exercise and what kind of movements they've been doing. Schools will also offer after-school programs for physical fitness.

Lindemann stresses activity for children.

"Humans need to be active," Lindemann said. "Kids need to play, run, and jump."

As Pierce County has focused primarily on adults, Mora agrees that dieting would be difficult, especially in a community that has "limited resources." Mora encourages doing things like eating something that is rich in vitamins and minerals and remaining physically active, such as by walking, gardening or dancing.

Mora hopes the new measurement system and Healthier Together can get communities like Pierce County off to a good start.

"We hope that through this coalition we can make strides toward developing a community that makes it easier for people to be active and easier to make healthy food choices," Mora said.

Lindemann called Healthier Together "sort of groundbreaking" and believes that schools are doing their best get children to be active. Even Lindemann's sister, a kindergarten teacher, tries to encourage brain breaks, where children take a break and do something involving physical actions.

"Schools try, but there's a big demand on schools," Lindemann said. "They're trying to do their best."

Along with Healthier Together, a nationwide initiative called Healthy People 2020 is a group trying to decrease the growing obese population by 10 percent in 2020. However, Mora questions if this goal is attainable.

"This would be a pretty extensive drop for Wisconsin based on these most recent findings," Mora said, though she hopes to "see a downward trend."