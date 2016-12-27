• Aliens have come to planet Earth on spaceships and captured Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole. What would you do to rescue them? Where would you take them so they would be safe?

• On Christmas Eve, Santa and his reindeer somehow take a wrong turn and end up landing on a faraway planet. The little people there ask Santa about all of his presents. Should he give them away to bring Christmas joy to another planet or try to sneak off and find his way back to the children of Earth? Why?

• It's a couple of days before Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer has a cold. What do Santa and Mrs. Claus do to help Rudolph feel better so he can help pull Santa's sleigh for Christmas?

• If you got one wish for the holidays and you had to use it to help someone, what would you wish for and why?

Rocky Branch Elementary

Dawn Follstad's class

If I could have one wish for the holidays that was for someone else, I would wish for the homeless shelter to have homes for everyone to go to. I think everyone should have a home to live in with their family and this wish would give those people a home.

— Joshua Ashbach

If I could have one wish for the holidays that was for someone else, I would wish for food for those people who can't afford to buy any. If I could give these people food, then they would not starve to death and have something to eat.

— Macy Getzie

Lisa Kleinschmidt's class

If I got one wish I would wish for new clothes for people who need clothes because they don't have enough. Other people need clothes to stay warm.

— Jack Barnett

My wish is to give people food. Some people don't have enough food and they might get hungry. I think all people should have food.

— Luna Chue Lee

I wish I could get a large amount of money and use it to buy school supplies for poor kids who live in the mountains (poor areas) in China. They do not have enough money to buy school supplies but they want to study in the school.

— Kory Chen

My wish for the holidays would be to donate some of my toys to kids that don't have toys. That way the kids can have something to do.

— Baylie Dahl

If I had one wish, I would be Cleveland's new quarterback and we would win the Superbowl. I would like the Cleveland Browns to win because they have never won the Superbowl.

— Jaxon Flanagan

If I had one wish it would be for the Packers to win the Superbowl. I would like them to win the Superbowl because they haven't won it in a long time. They are my favorite football team.

— Hank Graetz

If I had one wish for the holidays I would wish for my cousins to be able to get from Madison, Wisconsin to River Falls, Wisconsin more quickly. They drive to visit us for Christmas and it takes too long to get to our house.

— Elise Gulick

I would wish for clothes for people who are homeless and don't have much money if I had one wish for the holidays. This would keep them warm and covered up in the winter time.

— Meredyth Imrie

If I got one wish for the holidays and I had to use it to help someone, I would wish for money so I could help other children in other countries go to school. I want lots of people to learn things and have fun at school, like I do.

— Grady Jensen

If I had one wish, I would wish that my grandpa was still alive. I only got to see him when I was two years old. He died. I am thinking he would have been a helpful and nice guy.

— Alexandria Johnson

If I had one wish to help someone, I would pick food and clothes for poor people. They don't have that stuff and everyone should have clothes and food.

— Eli Klumb

If I had one wish I would like to get an electric guitar for a rock star who had their guitar break right before a concert. He was practicing and the drummer ran into him and his guitar got smashed. I would help him because he is famous and he is a rock star that I like.

— Jack Larsen

I would wish for a laptop for my dad to take to work. He doesn't have a laptop in his office. It could help him to search for things and look up things that he needs for work.

— Rowdy Markey

If I had one wish for the holidays, I would wish for all the homeless people to have food and shelter because you need that to live.

— Chloe Nabb

If I got one wish for the holidays, I would wish for people to have homes so they can be healthy when it is wintertime. If it gets too cold outside, people can die. If they have a home, they won't die.

— Addison Nesbitt

If I got one wish for the holidays, I would wish for helping someone if they didn't have any friends. I would be their friend. I don't want people to be lonely.

— Jayden Osborne

I would wish for health for people so they can live a happy life. Some people would get medicine and healthy food to eat. I would wish for that because some people would live longer.

— Sullivan Reule

I want the Vikings team to win more games and to get to the Superbowl and win it. That is what I would wish for. I would wish for that because the Vikings have never won a Superbowl.

— Reid Roettger

If I had one wish for the holidays, I would wish for my family to have a good Christmas. I would want everyone to be happy so we can have an even better Christmas than usual.

— Nathalie Rotsaert

If I could have one wish, it would be for the Wisconsin Badgers to win the 2016 College Football Championship. I would wish for that because I really would like for them to win!

— Kaleb Stacken

If I had one wish for the holidays, it would be for homeless people. I want homeless people to get presents on Christmas and enough money to buy a house so they don't have to hold up signs that say, "I'm homeless and anything will help." That way they could stay safe and warm.

— Avery Stacy

For the holidays if I got one wish, I would wish for a bike for so strong that I can carry a lot of presents to people. It would be fair for everyone to get presents.

— Teddy Stolp

I would wish that I would be Supergirl. I could help save the world. I would be able to help people if they got hurt. If someone got hurt, I would take care of them. I could help the world by helping people and by saving people's lives.

— Ariana Walker

Shannon DeSmith's class

What would Santa and Mrs. Claus do to help pull Santa's sleigh for Christmas? They would make him warm milk and cookies. Next, I would give him a cold washcloth for his forehead and then I would take his temperature. The great thing about it is, that he would get better in one day-even if he was very, very sick!

— Claire Gilles

What I would do to help Rudolph feel well is, I would feed him. I would give him medicine before he goes to bed. I would make sure he goes to bed and cover him up with a blanket. I would give him lots of presents. Rudolph feels better now.

— Morgan Matheson

First, the reason Rudolph got a cold is because people are starting to care less about Christmas. Rudolph really doesn't like that.

The way he can get better is being happy and believing in Santa. If you do believe in Santa, Rudolph will get better in sixteen seconds. He will feel better than ever if you write him a letter. Every year, the better he feels, the brighter his nose gets! Rudolph can always will count on you!! So everyone keep believing in Santa! Merry Christmas!

— Chloe Egan

Rudolph is sick. Now Santa can't deliver his presents. How will Santa pull his sleigh?

If I were Santa, I would send about 37% of my elves to find another reindeer and with that, I would save Christmas. But let's say that my elves COULDN'T find a reindeer? Well, then ... I would just use only 8 reindeer!

— Rhett Theisen

If Rudolph was sick and I was there, I would give him medicine. I would wish he is OK. Santa would help him, too. The medicine will be done in 3 more days. I hope that you get better! I bet Santa will help you try to fly for Christmas.

— Paige Zepczyk

I think Mrs. Claus should make a very magical soup for Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. She should also use a bunch of stuff like a warm fire, a very cozy blanket, reindeer boots with a pom pom and a cozy chair to keep him cozy and warm so he doesn't get worse. The soup is a secret recipe that only Mrs. Claus knows. Get well, Rudolph!

— Ava Kleist

If Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer just got a cold and it was 3 days before Christmas Day, the elves could make the medicine to help the cold. I would help him get more rest. Santa could make a special jacket for him. He could make more jackets for the other reindeer so they don't get his cold!

— Carson Flanigan

Rudolph got a cold! In a couple of days, it will be Christmas. Rudolph got sick from eating too much peppermint candy. Rudolph needs to eat glowing chicken noodle soup and reindeer pills. It takes 3 weeks to get better so 100 more reindeer had to join the sleigh to replace Rudolph. What a crazy night that was!

— Logan Huppert

If Rudolph got a cold, I would make a magic potion that only Santa and I would know how to make. It would taste like soup. It tastes really good and that is how I would do it. It would make Rudolph feel a lot better.

— Anthony McPherson

If Santa landed on a different planet, I think he should not give them away. He should try to sneak and find his way to Earth and give them away there. I think all of the children on Earth would be very sad to not have presents. But anyone on the other planet might feel sad, too. It would probably be more important to share them. The kids on Earth might feel sad because their wish lists aren't being used. I would get sad if I didn't get any presents and I know there are kids that don't get presents here on Earth.

— Avery Singel

If aliens took Mr. and Mrs. Santa, I would go to NASA and get a rocket to take them back. Then to hide them, I would build a high tech base underground that would be able to sense aliens and laser them to the ground. Oh, and the high tech base would have a machine to make the presents really fast so the elves could take a vacation.

— Carter Serene

Santa should go back to Earth instead of going to another planet so we can get presents. But he should leave some presents so they won't be sad. That way people won't think that something happened to Santa, if he didn't bring presents to the children on Earth. Don't you think so?

— Lily Ringdahl

If I had one wish for the holidays, I would wish for the kids who can't afford presents to get presents. I think all kids deserve presents.

— Brady Nelson

If I got one wish for the holidays and I had to use it to help someone, I would give money to my parents and my friends' parents to help them have a good life and have a healthy life. The second thing is I would help give money to the nursing home to help the people there. Some of them have memory issues and that is sad to me. It would make me feel very thankful, helpful and happy inside.

— Morgan Kivel

If I got one wish for the holidays and I had to use it to help someone, I would help the poor. I will sell candy and my toys to get money for the poor people. This way they can raise their families and have food for their children. They would also give them soup if they are sick. I will give them books to keep them entertained. This way the parents can go to work and the kids can go to school.

— Payten Pearson

I would wish for a math answer book to help my friend with his math. He lives here in River Falls but doesn't go to school here. I would also have a math book for him and I can help him with his math because he is having trouble. I will also have a math book for myself, too, to show him how to do the problems. I would want him to have an ipad to help him learn it better. He will know his math problems now.

—Noah Sagan

I would help the poor. I would save my money to give to poor people in town and everywhere. I would sell the things that I didn't want, like my old toys. Then the poor would get their food to eat and not go starving every night. I would help the army by giving my candy away and I wish I could buy a huge cake. I hope you will help the poor people on earth. There are a lot of poor people so I hope you help so they won't be sad and hungry. I hope that they get entertained and I hope that they are OK.

— Wyatt Hall

If I would get one wish to help someone, I would help raise money for people to have that have been hurt in the army or people that got surgery or others that get hurt. Some people can get well and not feel so bad but some people suffer from memory loss. I wish that people who have memory loss can get medicine so they can get well and they don't have memory loss anymore.

— Kaitlin DuFrene

If I had one wish to help, I would wish for Jeeps for everybody. The reason I would wish that is people don't have enough money to buy a car. My wish would be to give them a car!

— Alex Bremer

If aliens attacked the North Pole and they captured Mrs. Claus and Santa, I would hop on their ship. I would tie the aliens up with licorice. I would search their ship. When I found Santa and Mrs. Claus, I would steer their ship to the elves' base and Christmas would be saved!

— Riley Andrist

I would wish for the holidays that kids who are in the hospital get better medicine and a cure. I would wish for a Christmas tree to have in the hospital. I would give money to charity. I would get them the really special thing that they wanted.

— James Gonsior

If I would save Santa and Mrs. Claus, I would go to the North Pole. I would ask an elf, "This is an emergency, I need to save Santa!" Then, I would ask for Santa's sleigh and reindeer. Then, when I go to outer space, if I pushed the button on his sleigh, it would put a shield around it. When I get there, I secretly get Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then I give Santa and Mrs. Claus to the S.S.B. (Secret Santa Base). Christmas is safe forever!

— Josh Jenkins

If Santa and Mrs. Claus were captured and on a different planet, the elves will get on his sleigh and go help him.

They may send the spy elves that sneak in. Santa is tied up but the elves send dogs to bite the rope. Mr. and Mrs. Santa got free and were able to deliver presents.

— Zach Kloos

Westside Elementary

Ann Hensley's class

Santa was flying late at night when all of a sudden Rudolph sneezed and his nose went dark. Santa could not see and they took a wrong turn and ended up on an alien planet. There was a bright light when santa landed on the planet, the green lit up aliens captured Santa, his sleigh, and all the gifts. Santa panicked and was so worried about all the children not having a good Christmas and Rudolph's nose gave Santa an idea. They played hide and seek, Rudolph's nose distracted the aliens, Santa recovered the presents, and Christmas was saved.

— Josiah Knutson

Santa and Mrs. Claus are so excited about the 2016 Christmas season. They wanted to make it the best Christmas ever, because they had a lot of toys for the boys, girls, cats, dogs and even the adults. But one creepy night an alien came and stole Santa and Mrs. Claus and took them. The big bad alien kept them in a huge ship. I came to the North pole and saved Santa and Mrs. Claus from the alien by reading the alien a story until he fell asleep. I put Santa and Mrs. Claus in a big present house that could turn into a sleigh. Santa and Mrs. Claus lived happy ever after in the present and the Elfs.

— Erik Goffena

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were getting ready for Christmas when they heard the bad news ... Rudolph the red-nose reindeer was sick. Mr.and Mrs.Claus wanted to have Christmas with Rudolph the red-nose reindeer because they heard that it was going to be the worst christmas weather in all history!? And they need Rudolph's bright light to lead them to all the house's of the good children in the world in the rough weather. But not all hope is lost Mr. and Mrs Claus started nursing Rudolph the red-nose reindeer to health so he could lead the sleigh on Christmas eve night. So, Mr. and Mrs. Claus had no time to spare they worked on Rudolph to health by feeding Rudolph pasta salad. Christmas Eve morning Rudolph woke up healthy and had the brightest red-nose he'd ever had in his life and is ready to lead the sleigh. Ho Ho Ho I think I should take a dite after Christmas Eve see you then.

THE END!!

— Abigail Treichel

Santa and Mrs.Claus were drinking hot cocoa one snowy afternoon. They were relaxing before they loaded the sleigh with amazing gifts for all the children. An alien armada came and used a tractor beam to kidnap Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa had forgotten he had his locater x12 with him. Then he sent a distress call through space. Finally, a pack of kittens heard the call with their radioactive ears and they all flew to Neptune and they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus. They followed in meowing really loud and using their tails as swords and spitting toxic furballs at the aliens. They finally gave up and the kittens took Santa and Mrs. Claus back to the North Pole and this time the kittens stay with Santa and Mrs. Claus and also make more kittens and ey kid got one.

— Cameron Berner

Santa needs to deliver presents to the kids of the world and Rudolph is sick. Santa needs Rudolph pull the sleigh and can't deliver presents without him. How can Rudolph get belter and can we get a cure to help Rudolph before Christmas is ruined. Rudolph needs to get belter so he can pull the sleigh and Santa made a special potion using a deer food, Christmas cookies, milk, and magic Christmas cake. Rudolph gobbled it up and felt belter a little later. On Christmas Eve morning Rudolph woke up feeling better than ever and everyone lived happily ever after.

— Wyatt Farrell

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited for Christmas and to deliver presents to all the good boys and girls. They wanted all the boys and girls to get all the presents they wished for. But aliens came to planet Earth on space and captured Santa and Mrs.Claus at the North Pole! Santa and Mrs. Claus decided to call Snowy--a snowman that came to life! All they had to do was say Snowy three times. They doubted it would work. But they tried anyway and said ''Snowy, Snowy, Snowy!'' Snowy actually appeared! Mrs.Claus and Santa were so surprised! Snowy was a special snowman, not just because he'd come alive, but because he also would grant one wish. Santa asked "Would you grant us one wish?'' Snowy nodded. ''What is your wish?'' ''That Mrs. Claus and I were free, that I had my sleigh and my presents back, and had my reindeer back, too!'' ''Oh one more thing, and that all the aliens would disappear!'' All of a sudden everything went white! Snowy was gone. Santa opened his eyes and was flying his sleigh! He delivered all the presents to all the good children! THE END!

— Dean Cravens

If I had one wish it would be to make Santa's job easier. Lets just say Santa has way too many toys and magic stuff and he needed to get rid of them. Let's just say that no one wanted it except ...me? One of my greatest friends Erik and I could show up at the North Pole and Santa gave us a load of magic toy's. There might be Harry Potter wands and books maybe even potions, but my favorite item would be the invisibility cloak because we can get out of chores and even save people by turning invivsible.

— Owen Hammond

Poor Rudolph, his nose won't glow, because he is sick with a grey nose. He wanted to light the sleigh on Christmas Eve so Santa could deliver the gifts to all the children. But his nose was

too grey and he could not light the sleigh. Santa and Mrs.Claus gave him hot cocoa and gingerbread men to feel better. Then after a few days he could light the sleigh and Santa delivered all the gifts. Merry Christmas!

— Lillian Shipp

One day in the North Pole a few days before Christmas, Santa and Mrs.Claus walked through the stable only to find a sick Rudolph. "Oh no!" Said Santa. Rudolph was sick with chickenpox! Mrs Claus was panicking. "It's only 3 days before Christmas!" "And we need Rudolph to guide us to each home!" "And if we don't succeed not all of the children will have a merry Christmas!" Mrs. Claus sobbed. Santa interrupted. "Oh no," he groaned. "Now Rudolph is itching himself like crazy." Then Mrs.Claus got a great idea! " Why don't we get the magic medicine that can cure any sickness or cold?!" Then Santa said. And we can also make chicken grain soup! Then the next day Rudolph felt much better. It was also Christmas Eve. And all the children were very happy. "Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!" Santa yelled as he traveled through the night with Rudolph guiding the sleigh.

— Isabella Kohn

Rudolph has a really really bad cold. Rudolf wants to get better so he can lead the sleigh. But Rudolph`s cold got worse. Really, really worse. Rudolph went outside to play in the snow but he could not because his cold got worse. Rudolf felt like he was going to throw up 100 times. So Santa took care of him until Rudolph got better. Santa made tea and soup for him. Then Rudolph got better and they delivered the presents to the kids.

— Elsie Bartlett

If i had one wish that I could only use once I would use my christmas money to give everyone a beautiful christmas filled with lights. I would do that because I love to drive around River Falls looking at all the trees and the magic that Christmas brings. Then the whole town would gather at Hoffman park which would be decorated with lights and trees. Santa would be there with his reindeer and giving sleigh rides to all the kids. Mrs. Claus would serve Christmas cookies and piping hot, hot chocolate. There would also be a special guest appearance--Rudolph! At the end of the party, everyone would gather around the tree and sing Jingle Bells.

— Annabelle Olsen

Once upon a time Santa was in his chair playing video games. Santa was bored so he looked out the window. Ahh! Something gray and round was out there. Santa yelled "Mrs. Claus!" Santa heard a soft yes back. Santa ran to the the back of the toy factory and saw Mrs. Claus in the grey round thing--it was a U.F.O. It turned on its engines and Santa jumped and grabbed on. It was hurling into space with Santa and Mrs. Claus onboard. The U.F.O. crash landed on Mars with the aliens, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Santa and Mrs. Claus got off the weird spaceship and saw something green and slimy. It was an alien. Santa and Mrs. Claus had to think fast. They used the alien spaceship parts to make their own ship to go home. Once they got home they were ready for Christmas, but there was one more problem. They were covered in green alien goo. THE END

— Landon Wilkins

Mrs. Claus and Santa are very excited for Christmas this year! Santa wanted to go and take the presents to the little kids and big kids. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer who led Santa's sleigh had a cold because he ate too much hay. So Mrs. Claus and Santa took him in the barn and fed him some chicken grain noodle soup. Then finally Rudolph felt better on Christmas Eve and Santa made it in time to every house! Yay! Yay! Yay! THE END! I WISH YOU A MERRY CHRISTMAS!

— Ella Betts

One night something bad happened a spaceship landed in my home. It was big i said it's too big I said and I ran back to my room. I need this thing to get out house. Now it's been two hours so now I'm getting out of my room. I am just mad something is in house she said as she telled on the phone. I just know it's a alien as I look at it. So went back in my room then I sat on my bed. Something moved now I just know the aliens are going to take earth.

— Jada Jenkins

Santa and Mrs. Claus are so excited to hand out Christmas presents to all the kids in the world.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wanted all the kids to have a Christmas present from their wish list. But when they found out that Rudolph had a cold, Santa and Mrs. Claus got appintment for Rudolph to see a doctor. The doctor gave Rudolph some medison. So when Rudolph got better and went back to the North pole and got him all ready and rest up. Then Santa and all his elves helped get the Sleigh all packed up and went fling away!!!

THE END!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

— Ava Larsen

Once upon a time Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited for delivering presents to all of the children in the world. They needed to get the job done, but something went wrong on Christmas night. Zombies riding on dragons came to capture Santa and then flew away. An elf saw the dragons fly away. The elf called the other elves into a meeting and told them that Santa is captured by zombie monsters. The team of elves got their pigs with wings and flew off to find them. One elf says up up and away and three hours later the elves went to the zombies base. One elf got Santa's hand and went back to the North Pole. The other elves threw blocks that double when you throw them and also are impossible to break. The zombies were defeated and three hours later Santa loaded up the sleigh and said ready? One elf said up up and away. Nine hours later the presents were delivered and the mission was complete. Santa said thank you for saving me.

The end

— Tyler Hastings

If I had one wish for the holidays, I would wish that everyone could have a kind heart and be joyful. I would do a speech about love and joy in front of the whole world. I would say "Dear citizens of the world. I have gathered you here today to talk about love and joy. First of all, you have to treat people the way you want to be treated. Second of all, you have to be calm and able to listen to what others have to say. Third, you have to want to be joyful and kind. I would also decorate the town and bake cookies for the whole town! Then hopefully everyone could share love and be kind to one another.

— Lara Chaffee

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so happy for Christmas because they want to see the kids sleeping. Santa and Mrs. Claus wanted to climb down the children roofs and give them presents. But aliens came and captured Santa and Mrs.Claus. So Santa and Mrs. Claus sidekick named Pronto came in like a bull to save them. He is super strong enough to lift up a train then Pronto tied the aliens to their spaceship. Pronto turned the spaceship on and the aliens hit Mars face first. Then Pronto took Santa and Mrs. Claus back to their sled like a cheetah.

— Todd Benedict

If I had one wish it would be to make cookies for the town of River Falls. If my wish was granted, I will fill the town of River Falls with the warm, gooey, happiness of cookies. Then I would make m'n'm cookies, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, and dark chocolate with white chocolate chip. So I will give the whole town cookies except for one, My cookie.

— Lucy Berglind

Santa and Mrs. Claus were as excited for Christmas as a kid on Christmas morning. They wanted to deliver presents as fast as a tiger running through the jungle to all the boys and girls. They were at the North Pole working on some presents, and suddenly aliens came and captured them in a spaceship. So, a Christmas ninja reindeer came and rescued Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then santa, Mrs. Claus, and Christmas ninja reindeer wrapped the aliens in a box and Santa used the alien spaceship to deliver all the presents. And the aliens got dropped in a dumpster and spent their time cleaning garbage.

— Brody Graetz

Santa and Mrs. Claus were so excited to deliver a million presents wrapped in red and white paper, and make the little kids as happy as a kid at the waterpark. But there were no little kids anywhere and Santa noticed that they were on the wrong planet. So they went racing around the planet and tried again and got a map this time. All of a sudden he ran into a flying alien who flew him home and helped him deliver all the presents to the little kids sleeping on their beds. The End.

— Hallie Johnson

Note: These are only some of this years' third-grade holiday essays. You can see more in the Dec. 29 print edition of the River Falls Journal. More holiday essays will also appear at riverfallsjournal.com.