Girl Scouts are looking for new recruits

Are you or someone you know interested in becoming a Girl Scout?

If so, a recruitment time is set for 5:30-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in the board room of the River Falls Public Library, 140 Union St.

Girls ages five and up are eligible to become a scout. Adults are welcome, too. They can join Girls Scouts and become a registered volunteer or a troop leader. At the Sept. 15 gathering, Girl Scouts troops will be formed. For those who can’t attend, try signing up at this website. This event is sponsored by the Kinni-Croix Girl Scouts.

Phil Pfuehler Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991. PPfuehler@rivertowns.net (715) 426-1050