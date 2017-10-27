Operation Round Up grants stock food shelves

"Local food shelves are working hard to help those in need put food on the table, often with few resources themselves," said Larry Dokkestul, Pierce Pepin's president and CEO. "With the holidays approaching, the board acted to make these timely donations on behalf of Pierce Pepin members."

Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount. The program provides charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations that offer programs and support projects to enhance the quality of life for those within the communities served by the cooperative.

Operation Round Up grants are awarded quarterly by the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services Board of Directors. Nonprofit organizations interested in applying may visit www.piercepepin.coop or call 800-924-2133 for information. The next application deadline is Dec. 15.