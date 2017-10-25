Approximately 500 individuals are expected to participate over the four days of the charrette.

Ideas and concepts resulting from the charrette will help inform the River Falls City Council's February 2018 decision regarding the relicensing of its two hydroelectric facilities on a section of the river that runs through the downtown area.

One of three scenarios will be recommended to the Council by the project committee:

• Relicensing the hydroelectric facilities and keeping both dams

• Surrendering the license for the hydro facilities and removing both dams

• Relicensing the Junction Falls (upper) hydro facility and keeping that dam, and surrendering the Powell Falls (lower) hydro and removing that dam.

Charrette public schedule

Community members are encouraged to participate in the charrette as much as possible, especially during open design studio hours, as well as evening presentations Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Public Session 1: Overview and activities, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

This kick-off event is focused on identifying program elements that planners will use to integrate into corridor concepts developed during the charrette.

6-6:30 p.m.

• Formal presentation briefly summarizing past input, planning work, and evening activities.

6:30-8 p.m.

• Visual and geographic corridor programming activities using large aerial maps and program element playing cards.

• Large group facilitated conversations using live polling with smartphone technology, or small group facilitated conversations using a flip chart.

Community Design Studio, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26

Members of the public are encouraged to visit with planners, technical experts, and waterfront, landscape and urban designers to discuss, share and create design concepts for the river corridor including both the natural and built environments.

Friday, Oct. 27

• 9 a.m. to noon, Community Design Studio, continued

• Noon to 4 p.m., Gallery Display of Design Exploration

The design studio will be closed during this time while consultants create a first round of designs to share at the evening session, though work to date will be available for public viewing.

• 4-6 p.m., Public Session #2: Preliminary design ideas and discussion

Saturday, Oct. 28

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gallery Display of Design Exploration, continued

• 5-7 p.m., Public Session #3: Final presentation and discussion