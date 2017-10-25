'Aladdin' at the Old Gem Theater in New Richmond

When Aladdin stumbles upon a mysterious lamp in the Cave of Wonders, a genie grants three wishes, but Aladdin's hopes for riches are thwarted by the evil villain Farquar. Aladdin's friends and family all pitch in to help find a happily ever-after ending. The Old Gem Theater's "Aladdin" is action-filled, funny and promises to entertain the whole family.

Members of the Young Performers' Ensemble include: Zoe Nee, Annika Olinski and Sophia Francis of Somerset, Lindsey Marek of Stillwater, Emelia Midbrod of Houlton, and Natalie Sorenson, Sophia Powell, Sophia Lauck, Amelia Blasing, Ellesen Blasing, Morgan Strahlman, Coba Darrow, Silas Mottl, Abby Sauvola and Kirah Blietz of New Richmond.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for ticket reservations or more information. For upcoming attractions and information about classes, visit www.oldgemtheater.com.