Professor Poplin shares stories of Mother Teresa

Poplin sought spirituality from any source other than the oppressive Christianity that most intellectuals avoid. After embracing feminism and Marxist ideologies, trying meditation and drugs, having affairs, divorces and abortions, she experienced an interesting conversion. A couple years later, as a fumbling young Christian in her 40s, she took a sabbatical from her prestigious scholarly life and found herself working with the poorest of the poor. She was immersed in that organization's commitments to simplicity and mercy. She wanted to understand why Mother Teresa said "Our work is not social work; it is religious work."

Having returned with opened eyes, Poplin realized that her own Calcutta was in the same classroom she had left. After several false starts, she wrote "Finding Calcutta: What Mother Teresa Taught Me about Meaningful Work and Service" to share what she observed about Mother, why so many misunderstood it, and the affect it all had on the author.

The opportunity for Poplin to speak in River Falls came through Dave Johnson. He is the Upper Midwest Regional Director for Faculty Commons, which is an extension of Cru, the ministry formerly known as Campus Crusades for Christ. His Calcutta is professors at colleges and universities in the area. He will bring Poplin to UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire as well. She will round out the week as the primary presenter at "A Common Call," an annual conference for professors held in Eau Claire.

Last year, soil science professor Natasha Macnack attended that conference. "The conference was great! It was encouraging to hear from other academics on how they integrate their faith and intellectual life. It opened my eyes to the fact that one can be a great scientist and a devout Christian at the same time. I would definitely go again and encourage other professors to go as well," Macnack said. She recently became the academic advisor to UWRF's local chapter of Cru. The leadership of Cru became excited about the idea of bringing such a renowned author and speaker to campus.

To gain momentum, Johnson, Macnack and Cru began working with the Fellowship of Christian Faculty and Staff. FCFS is a network of Christians at UWRF who meet weekly during fall and spring semesters. Part of their stated purpose is "to support Christian student ministries." Soon the majority of Christian student organizations on campus were supporting the event.

But Poplin is not known only for her first book. She has researched and published professional articles on a number of educational issues and opportunities, such as highly effective teachers in poor urban schools. She will share some of that research with individual classes in UWRF's College of Education and Professional Studies.

Furthermore, her experiences as "a material naturalist and secular humanist by day and a pantheist by night" — combined with enough research to provide 45 pages of footnotes — allowed her to write "Is Reality Secular? Testing the Assumptions of Four Global Worldviews." This book explores the evidence for the truth of naturalism, humanism, pantheism and Judeo-Christian theism. It also examines the implications of these frameworks for human behavior. She will share insights from this book with a crowd of faculty and staff, whether or not they are part of any fellowship. Donations to Faculty Commons are covering lunch for the university employees in attendance.

Poplin received her Ph.D. in education from the University of Texas. She is a tenured professor at Claremont Graduate University in California where she has also served as dean of the school of educational studies. She is a frequent speaker at Veritas Forums and for both Protestant and Catholic events.

More information about her Oct. 25 talk is available on a Facebook events page under "Cru at UWRF."