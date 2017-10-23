67th annual banquet honors area dairy farmers
At the 67th annual Pierce County Dairy Banquet and Program, awards were given to area farmers and 4-H members Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Elmwood Auditorium.
Schroeders Family Farms won the Milk Quality Excellence award and High Herd award, while Dale Hines was given the Dairy Service Award.
Peter Kimball, former Vice-Chair of the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee, now Chairperson, was given the Most Improved Herd award.
Nellie Mark claimed this year's Spot's Trophy.
Jay Richardson, of Son-Bow Farms, donated $8,111 to the Pierce County Food Shelf.
Tthe Pierce County 4-H team received accolades at the banquet as well. Kenny Fesenmaier, Casey Meyer, Ben Anderson, Brady Cebulla, and Madison Maier were part of the Senior 4-H Dairy Judging team. Ambria Kjos, Breadon Bechel, Camilla Anderson, Brook Meyer, Ava Kolodzinski, Ty Maser, Natalie Mark, Bryce Mark and Quinn Emery were a part of the Junior 4-H Dairy Judging team. Riley and Rosilin Anderson were honored as the leaders of the contest.
The following 46 farms were awarded with the AgSource Awards:
• Schroeders Family Farms
• Son-Bow Farms
• Fetzer Farms
• Jil-Ro-Sie Holsteins
• Brandvale
• UW-River Falls-Baumann
• Frank and Mitch Thompson
• Hines Ranch
• Todd Mark
• Maple Grove Dairy
• Wandering Holsteins
• Ti-Shi Dairy
• Wall and Carol Franta
• Mike Schlosser
• Deja Vu Dairy
• Rose-A-Lee Holstein
• Jim and Hayden Hauschildt
• Geraets Farm
• Peterson Family Dairy
• RJM-Farms
• Rock Elm Dairy
• Shafer Acres
• Della Sheen
• Full Throttle Genetics
• Mark and Brett Anderson
• Bergseng Family Farms
• Tim Bates
• Wayne and Julie Betlach
• Peter Kimball
• Nu-Hill Acre
• Fiedler Dairy
• Byron and Sara Anderson
• Filkin Brothers
• P-J and M Farm
• Zac Pechacek Dairy
• Pallins Dairy
• Most Holsteins
• Prairie View Farms
• Jim and Lori Boles
• Ed and Cathy Pechacek and Sons
• Don Larson
• Flanigan Family Farms
• Hauschildt Brown Swiss
• Knegendorf Jersey
• Kimball Jerseys