Library Notes: It's time for the Kirby Symes Memorial Run

Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes. Costumes will be judged from 8:30-10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in three categories:

• Book or literary characters

• Harry Potter

• Any other costume

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the fun run at 10:30 a.m​​.

Registration for 5K from 7-8:30 a.m. Fees are $25 adult and $15 student. Registration for 1-Mile Family Fun Run from 7-10 a.m. Fees are $20 adult, $15 student and $25 family (up to 10 immediate family members — only one fidget spinner and water bottle per registration).

Commemorative fidget spinner is included for the first 250 registrations. Commemorative stadium picnic blanket is included for the first-time registrations.

A water bottle is included for returning registrations. Registration fees are nonrefundable.

Packet pickup is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the River Falls Public Library or race day at the library.

Families are encouraged to participate in other fun activities including a bounce house and face painting 8 a.m. to noon at the library.

Parking on the street near the library and along the route will be limited. Parking available in the library and St. Bridget's parking lots. For more information, call Heather Johnson 715-425-0905.

Soup, Salad and Science is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. A light meal will be available at 5:30 p.m. The speaker is Dr. Allen Stillerman, a board certified allergist-immunologist from Minneapolis, who conducts clinical research in the fields of asthma, allergic rhino-conjunctivitis and food allergies.

-by Nancy Miller, Library Director