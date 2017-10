The family of Sue Marie Weiland walked in her memory at Turningpoint's Walk to Empower Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls. Weiland, of Somerset, was killed by her ex-boyfriend after she left him after years of abuse, according to the website justiceforsue.com. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9

(From left) Carley Heiser, Natalie Schmitz (holding Mazy) and Haley Doonan, members of the UW-River Falls SCA Club, showed their support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence at Turningpoint's Walk to Empower, held Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

Katie Matejka and her two children, Cheyanne and Garrett, attended the Turningpoint Walk to Empower Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls. The walk began in Glen Park. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

People honked and waved in support as Turningpoint's Walk to Empower participants made their way down Main Street in River Falls Saturday morning, Oct. 14. Signs encouraged all to "shatter the silence." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

The Turningpoint Walk to Empower drew participants from all over Saturday, Oct. 14 at Glen Park in River Falls, who showed their support to victims of sexual and domestic violence. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Shawnah Breault of Somerset proudly holds her sign at the Turningpoint Walk to Empower Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls. The small business owner is a loyal supporter of the organization. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

(From left): Elizabeth Westby, Jodi Walker, Tori Walker, Terri Harnell and Maggie McIntyre held signs they carried in Turningpoint's Walk to Empower Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Turningpoint’s Walk to Empower, held Saturday, Oct. 14 in River Falls, gathered together people who marched in solidarity down Main Street supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The public was invited to the event, which started in Glen Park and featured a photo booth, games for children, face painting and treats. Turningpoint offers safety, support and strength to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9