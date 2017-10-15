Rush River Ramblers featured in first 2017-18 barn dance

The Rush River Ramblers features old-time musicians from Spring Valley and Martell. The group has been a crowd favorite in the River Falls summer Music in the Parks series and spring Bluegrass Festival.

No prior dancing experience is necessary. A skilled caller teaches steps to newcomers and more seasoned dancers alike. All dancing is social and singles are welcome. Children are encouraged to participate in the opening family-friendly segment from 7-8 p.m. The second part of the evening features more advanced dances.

Other dates in the 2017-18 season feature a diverse roster of local and Twin Cities musicians: Barn Cats on Saturday, Nov. 18; Rush River Ramblers on Saturday, Jan. 20; Gritpickers on Saturday, Feb. 17; Greenwood Tree on Saturday, March 17; and Barn Cats on Saturday, April 14.

The barn dance series is volunteer-operated and jointly sponsored by River Falls Community Arts Base, River Falls Parks and Recreation, and Allina Health River Falls Area Hospital. Admission is $5 for adults and $2.50 for 12 and under. Inexpensive refreshments are available. Information at www.riverfallscab.org.