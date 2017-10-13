Kirby Symes Memorial 5K and run set for Oct. 21

All proceeds from the Kirby Symes Memorial Fun Run will directly benefit the River Falls Public Library. Symes was a good friend and tireless supporter of the River Falls Public Library.

The first 250 registered participants will get a commemorative fidget spinner. First-time participants will get a weatherproof stadium blanket and returning participants will get a black carabiner water bottle. Hats, jackets and blankets will also be for sale at the run.

Race-day registration for the 5K is 7-8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile family fun run is 7-10 a.m. Cost for the 5K is $25 per adult or $15 per student; the fun run is $20 per adult, $15 per student or $25 per family (up to 10 immediate family members and only one stadium blanket per registration). Packet pick-up is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at the River Falls Public Library.

The 5K course will begin at the River Falls Public Library and travel through the historic eastern residential district and into the UW-River Falls campus. The race will conclude back at the River Falls Public Library.

The 1-mile Family Fun Run will begin on Union Street next to the River Falls Public Library and will follow Division Street, ending under the balloon arch in the library parking lot where there will be an assortment of great post-race goodies. This is a fun run for runners and walkers of all ages and abilities.

Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes. Prizes will be awarded in three categories:

• Book or literary characters

• Harry Potter

• Any other costume

Costumes will be judged from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. by the River Falls Royal Ambassadors.

Parking on the street near the library and along the route will be limited. Parking will be available in the library parking lot and St. Bridget's parking lot.

In addition to the run, there will be free events open to the public. Some of these fun activities include: a wizard bounce house, 30-foot inflatable obstacle course, craft and coloring table, and face-painting by Merry Magpie.

In honor of National Friends of Libraries Week, the current River Falls Library Foundation members will be honored at 10 a.m. prior to the start of the 1-mile fun run. This is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the work of the River Falls Library Foundation, their membership and support of the River Falls Public Library. River Falls Foundation member Amy Glaser will be honored for being awarded WLA's 2017 Citation of Merit for her outstanding contributions to libraries.