    Hey, nice cars: Beldenville Old Car Club holds annual show

    By Matthew Lambert Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Brian Whirry(left), Calvin Whirry (Center) and Joe Whirry were three of many to attend the Beldenville Old Car Club show on Sunday, July 23. Whirry, who lives in Ellsworth, said his favorite car was a ‘45 Cadillac. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.1 / 8
    Maverick Sullivan (left) 7, and Mason Sullivan, 11, of Hammon look at a 1967 Dodge Coronet belonging to Jerry Stewart. Stewart said he's been showing this car since 1999. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.2 / 8
    People from the area, and out of the area came to the car show Sunday. From left are Karlee Prince, Steve Prince and Will Lissy of Milltown, who heard about the show from friends who live in Ellsworth. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.3 / 8
    Randy Johnson sits in his '65 AC Cobra 427. Johnson of Black River Falls has been showing the car for about 10 years. He has about 25 cars, he said. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.4 / 8
    Many people came out to the Pierce County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 23, for the Beldenville Old Car Show. The grounds were covered with cars. The show also included a swap meet. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.5 / 8
    Sally and Dave Zabel, Stillwater, stand with their 1932 Oldsmobile at the car show. The Zabels said their car's unique features include the age of the vehicle, the wood spoke wheels and the headlights and horns visible in front of the vehicle. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.6 / 8
    Gary and Joyce Torkelson, New Richmond, view a red, two-door Ford Galaxie during the car show. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia.7 / 8
    Glen and Roberta Thompson of Clayton sit near their '68 Imperial (not shown) which they've been showing for 30 to 40 years. The car is all original, they said. It was an expensive car when it was new, they said, and has been carefully kept in good condition. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 8 / 8
    BELDENVILLE OLD CAR CLUB SHOW

    The Best in Show award at the July 23 Beldenville Old Car Club Car Show and Swap Meet went to Dave and Sally Zabet of Stillwater, Minn., who brought their 1932 F-32 Oldsmobile.

    The other results include:

    Class 100: 1900-1939

    BEST IN SHOW and Best in Class: 1932 F-32 Oldsmobile, Dave Zabet, Stillwater, Minn.

    1st: 1936 Ford Coupe, Ron Bystrom, Hager City.

    2nd: 1931 Ford 5-Window Coupe, Neal Haglunp, Anchorage, Ala.

    3rd: 1936 Ford Tudor Sedan Delux, Roger Buchholz, River Falls.

    4th: 1930 Ford A, Adam Mewes, Ellsworth.

    Class 200: 1940-1948

    Best in Class: 1948 Packard Station Sedan, Jeff Perkins, Lakeland, Minn.

    1st: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, Steve Melgard, St. Paul, Minn.

    2nd: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, Mike Meier, Red Wing, Minn.

    3rd: 1948 Plymouth Coupe, Mike Melgard, Scandia, Minn.

    4th: 1947 Chevy Coupe, Larry Johnson, Oakdale, Minn.

    Class 300: 1949-1959

    Best in Class: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Glasstop, Cindy Dudeck, St. Paul, Minn.

    1st: 1957 Olds Super 88 Holiday Coupe, Jerry Holty, Hastings, Minn.

    2nd: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, Don Severson, Prescott.

    3rd: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, Richard Drury, Luck.

    4th: 1954 Chevy Bel-Air Hardtop, Dick Rondeau, New Richmond

    Class 400: 1960-1966

    Best in Class: 1961 Studebaker Hawk G.T., Todd Langenfeld, Prescott

    1st: 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Dave Hipp, Minneapolis, Minn.

    2nd: 1966 Pontiac GTO, Dan Murray, Menomonie.

    3rd: 1966 Plymouth Barracuda, Steve Nitti, Scandia, Minn.

    4th: 1963 Plymouth Savoy, Dennis Klas, St. Paul, Minn.

    Class 500: 1967-1971

    Best in Class: 1969 Chevy Camaro, Mike Anderson, Menomonie.

    1st: 1971 Dodge Dart Swinger, Tony Owen, River Falls.

    2nd: 1968 Plymouth Road Runner, Peter Carroll, Red Wing, Minn.

    3rd: 1969 Mustang 428 Cobra Jet, Roger Nelson, Ellsworth.

    4th: 1967 Dodge Coronet, Josh Owen, Ellsworth.

    Class 600: 1972-1987

    Best in Class: 1973 Plymouth Duster Twister, Steve Kittilson, River Falls.

    1st: 1973 Plymouth Road Runner, Terry Quinlan, Hudson.

    2nd: 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Doug Birr, Arden Hills, Minn.

    3rd: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, Mike Lundin, Hudson.

    4th: 1972 Plymouth Duster, Isaac Duran, River Falls.

    Class 700: Convertibles 1949-1987

    Best in Class: 1956 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible, Jim Minnichsoffer, Scandia, Minn.

    1st: 1949 Studebaker, Marv Roberts, Hudson.

    2nd: 1964 Ford Mustang Convertible, Jim Most, Prescott.

    3rd: 1956 Ford Sunliner Convertible, Greg Nelson, Spring Valley.

    4th: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible, Dan Spilde, Woodbury, Minn.

    Class 800: All 2 Seaters 1949-1987

    Best in Class: 1957 Chevy Corvette, Bob Montgomery, Bloomington, Minn.

    1st: 1964 Chevy Corvette, Jerry Langness, Stillwater, Minn.

    2nd: 1973 Chevy Corvette, Gail Anderson, Luck.

    3rd: 1954 Chevy Corvette, Pete Jungenberg, Menomonie.

    4th: 1980 Chevy Corvette, Paul Winberg, Red Wing, Minn.

    Class 900: Stock Trucks 1920-1966

    Best in Class: 1951 Ford F-1 V-8, Al Hinz, Hastings, Minn.

    1st: 1956 Ford F-100, Jerry Anderson, Colfax.

    2nd: 1964 Chevy C-10, Roger Bruce

    3rd: 1948 Chevy 3100, Harley Schmidt, Ettrick.

    4th: 1948 Ford F-1, Jim Marrow

    Class 1000: Street Rods 1900-1934

    Best in Class: 1934 Chevy 3-Window Coupe, Richard Springer, Faribault, Minn.

    1st: 1933 Plymouth Coupe, Roger Sjulstad, Dundas, Minn.

    2nd: 1929 Ford Roadster P-Up, Steve Goede, Brooklyn Center, Minn.

    3rd: 1932 Ford 5W Coupe, Don Pederson, Mound View, Minn.

    4th: 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe, Brad Aamodt, River Falls.

    Class 1100: Street Rods 1935-1948

    Best in Class: 1936 Ford Coupe, Jim Martha, New Richmond.

    1st:  1948 Cadillac 62 Series, Jerry Haugen, Buffalo, Minn.

    2nd: 1937 Chevy Master, Scott Anderson, Forest Lake, Minn.

    3rd: 1948 Dodge Convertible, John Larson, Hastings, Minn.

    4th: 1948 Chevy Pu, Carl Carlson

    Class 1200: Customs 1949-1964

    Best in Class: 1951 Ford Convertible, Rog Vorwert, Lake Elmo, Minn.

    1st: 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Gary Most, Prescott.

    2nd: 1955 Chevy Two-door Sedan, Dwight Ward, Kasson, Minn.

    3rd: 1964 Chevy Nova, Ed Colburn, Clear Lake.

    4th: 1952 Oldsmobile Holiday 88, Dan Delong, Durand.

    Class 1300: Street Machine Cars, 1965-1987

    Best in Class: 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda, Bob Steiner.

    1st: 1974 Dodge Challenger, Michael Johnson, Woodbury, Minn.

    2nd: 1966 Ford Fairlane, Dan Pederson.

    3rd: 1982 Chevy Camaro Z-28, George LaFave, River Falls.

    4th: 1966 Chevy Chevelle S.S., Harley, River Falls.

    Class 1400: Street Machine Trucks 1949-1987

    Best in Class: 1949 Chevy Truck, Greg Haseley, Osceola.

    1st: 1955 Chevy Stepside Pickup, Roger Kunde.

    2nd: 1958 Chevy Apache, Terry Perrashek, Welch, Minn.

    3rd: 1956 Ford F-100, Doug McKinnon.

    4th: 1949 Ford F-G, Gerry Thrune, Winona, Minn.

    Class 1500: Special Interest 1965-1987

    Best in Class: 2016 Trike Homemade, David Raehsler, Menomonie.

    1st: 2013 Struck Corp. Mini-Beep, Darin Bartholomaus, Mora, Minn.

    2nd: 1954 International Harvester Rat Rod, Michael Sjulstad, Northfield, Minn.

    3rd: 1991 Chevy S-10, Rich Feleh, Coon Rapids, Minn.

    4th: 1974 Sebring-Vauguard, Dan Huppert

    Class 1600: Stock Trucks 1967-1987

    Best in Class: 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, Nate Place, Beldenville.

    1st: 1977 Chevy El-Camino SS, Kasey Johnson.

    2nd: 1969 Ford Fairlane Ranchero, Larry Kollauf, Big Lake, Minn.

    3rd: 1969 Ford Bronco, Bonnie Bahm.

    4th: 1968 Ford F-250, Kris Novak, Hudson.

