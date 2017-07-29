Hey, nice cars: Beldenville Old Car Club holds annual show
The Best in Show award at the July 23 Beldenville Old Car Club Car Show and Swap Meet went to Dave and Sally Zabet of Stillwater, Minn., who brought their 1932 F-32 Oldsmobile.
The other results include:
Class 100: 1900-1939
BEST IN SHOW and Best in Class: 1932 F-32 Oldsmobile, Dave Zabet, Stillwater, Minn.
1st: 1936 Ford Coupe, Ron Bystrom, Hager City.
2nd: 1931 Ford 5-Window Coupe, Neal Haglunp, Anchorage, Ala.
3rd: 1936 Ford Tudor Sedan Delux, Roger Buchholz, River Falls.
4th: 1930 Ford A, Adam Mewes, Ellsworth.
Class 200: 1940-1948
Best in Class: 1948 Packard Station Sedan, Jeff Perkins, Lakeland, Minn.
1st: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, Steve Melgard, St. Paul, Minn.
2nd: 1940 Ford Deluxe Coupe, Mike Meier, Red Wing, Minn.
3rd: 1948 Plymouth Coupe, Mike Melgard, Scandia, Minn.
4th: 1947 Chevy Coupe, Larry Johnson, Oakdale, Minn.
Class 300: 1949-1959
Best in Class: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria Glasstop, Cindy Dudeck, St. Paul, Minn.
1st: 1957 Olds Super 88 Holiday Coupe, Jerry Holty, Hastings, Minn.
2nd: 1955 Ford Crown Victoria, Don Severson, Prescott.
3rd: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air, Richard Drury, Luck.
4th: 1954 Chevy Bel-Air Hardtop, Dick Rondeau, New Richmond
Class 400: 1960-1966
Best in Class: 1961 Studebaker Hawk G.T., Todd Langenfeld, Prescott
1st: 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Dave Hipp, Minneapolis, Minn.
2nd: 1966 Pontiac GTO, Dan Murray, Menomonie.
3rd: 1966 Plymouth Barracuda, Steve Nitti, Scandia, Minn.
4th: 1963 Plymouth Savoy, Dennis Klas, St. Paul, Minn.
Class 500: 1967-1971
Best in Class: 1969 Chevy Camaro, Mike Anderson, Menomonie.
1st: 1971 Dodge Dart Swinger, Tony Owen, River Falls.
2nd: 1968 Plymouth Road Runner, Peter Carroll, Red Wing, Minn.
3rd: 1969 Mustang 428 Cobra Jet, Roger Nelson, Ellsworth.
4th: 1967 Dodge Coronet, Josh Owen, Ellsworth.
Class 600: 1972-1987
Best in Class: 1973 Plymouth Duster Twister, Steve Kittilson, River Falls.
1st: 1973 Plymouth Road Runner, Terry Quinlan, Hudson.
2nd: 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Doug Birr, Arden Hills, Minn.
3rd: 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, Mike Lundin, Hudson.
4th: 1972 Plymouth Duster, Isaac Duran, River Falls.
Class 700: Convertibles 1949-1987
Best in Class: 1956 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible, Jim Minnichsoffer, Scandia, Minn.
1st: 1949 Studebaker, Marv Roberts, Hudson.
2nd: 1964 Ford Mustang Convertible, Jim Most, Prescott.
3rd: 1956 Ford Sunliner Convertible, Greg Nelson, Spring Valley.
4th: 1957 Chevy Bel-Air Convertible, Dan Spilde, Woodbury, Minn.
Class 800: All 2 Seaters 1949-1987
Best in Class: 1957 Chevy Corvette, Bob Montgomery, Bloomington, Minn.
1st: 1964 Chevy Corvette, Jerry Langness, Stillwater, Minn.
2nd: 1973 Chevy Corvette, Gail Anderson, Luck.
3rd: 1954 Chevy Corvette, Pete Jungenberg, Menomonie.
4th: 1980 Chevy Corvette, Paul Winberg, Red Wing, Minn.
Class 900: Stock Trucks 1920-1966
Best in Class: 1951 Ford F-1 V-8, Al Hinz, Hastings, Minn.
1st: 1956 Ford F-100, Jerry Anderson, Colfax.
2nd: 1964 Chevy C-10, Roger Bruce
3rd: 1948 Chevy 3100, Harley Schmidt, Ettrick.
4th: 1948 Ford F-1, Jim Marrow
Class 1000: Street Rods 1900-1934
Best in Class: 1934 Chevy 3-Window Coupe, Richard Springer, Faribault, Minn.
1st: 1933 Plymouth Coupe, Roger Sjulstad, Dundas, Minn.
2nd: 1929 Ford Roadster P-Up, Steve Goede, Brooklyn Center, Minn.
3rd: 1932 Ford 5W Coupe, Don Pederson, Mound View, Minn.
4th: 1934 Ford 3-Window Coupe, Brad Aamodt, River Falls.
Class 1100: Street Rods 1935-1948
Best in Class: 1936 Ford Coupe, Jim Martha, New Richmond.
1st: 1948 Cadillac 62 Series, Jerry Haugen, Buffalo, Minn.
2nd: 1937 Chevy Master, Scott Anderson, Forest Lake, Minn.
3rd: 1948 Dodge Convertible, John Larson, Hastings, Minn.
4th: 1948 Chevy Pu, Carl Carlson
Class 1200: Customs 1949-1964
Best in Class: 1951 Ford Convertible, Rog Vorwert, Lake Elmo, Minn.
1st: 1964 Chevy Impala SS, Gary Most, Prescott.
2nd: 1955 Chevy Two-door Sedan, Dwight Ward, Kasson, Minn.
3rd: 1964 Chevy Nova, Ed Colburn, Clear Lake.
4th: 1952 Oldsmobile Holiday 88, Dan Delong, Durand.
Class 1300: Street Machine Cars, 1965-1987
Best in Class: 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda, Bob Steiner.
1st: 1974 Dodge Challenger, Michael Johnson, Woodbury, Minn.
2nd: 1966 Ford Fairlane, Dan Pederson.
3rd: 1982 Chevy Camaro Z-28, George LaFave, River Falls.
4th: 1966 Chevy Chevelle S.S., Harley, River Falls.
Class 1400: Street Machine Trucks 1949-1987
Best in Class: 1949 Chevy Truck, Greg Haseley, Osceola.
1st: 1955 Chevy Stepside Pickup, Roger Kunde.
2nd: 1958 Chevy Apache, Terry Perrashek, Welch, Minn.
3rd: 1956 Ford F-100, Doug McKinnon.
4th: 1949 Ford F-G, Gerry Thrune, Winona, Minn.
Class 1500: Special Interest 1965-1987
Best in Class: 2016 Trike Homemade, David Raehsler, Menomonie.
1st: 2013 Struck Corp. Mini-Beep, Darin Bartholomaus, Mora, Minn.
2nd: 1954 International Harvester Rat Rod, Michael Sjulstad, Northfield, Minn.
3rd: 1991 Chevy S-10, Rich Feleh, Coon Rapids, Minn.
4th: 1974 Sebring-Vauguard, Dan Huppert
Class 1600: Stock Trucks 1967-1987
Best in Class: 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer, Nate Place, Beldenville.
1st: 1977 Chevy El-Camino SS, Kasey Johnson.
2nd: 1969 Ford Fairlane Ranchero, Larry Kollauf, Big Lake, Minn.
3rd: 1969 Ford Bronco, Bonnie Bahm.
4th: 1968 Ford F-250, Kris Novak, Hudson.