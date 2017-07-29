Hey, nice cars: Beldenville Old Car Club holds annual show

Brian Whirry(left), Calvin Whirry (Center) and Joe Whirry were three of many to attend the Beldenville Old Car Club show on Sunday, July 23. Whirry, who lives in Ellsworth, said his favorite car was a ‘45 Cadillac. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 1 / 8

Maverick Sullivan (left) 7, and Mason Sullivan, 11, of Hammon look at a 1967 Dodge Coronet belonging to Jerry Stewart. Stewart said he's been showing this car since 1999. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 2 / 8

People from the area, and out of the area came to the car show Sunday. From left are Karlee Prince, Steve Prince and Will Lissy of Milltown, who heard about the show from friends who live in Ellsworth. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 3 / 8

Randy Johnson sits in his '65 AC Cobra 427. Johnson of Black River Falls has been showing the car for about 10 years. He has about 25 cars, he said. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 4 / 8

Many people came out to the Pierce County Fairgrounds Sunday, July 23, for the Beldenville Old Car Show. The grounds were covered with cars. The show also included a swap meet. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 5 / 8

Sally and Dave Zabel, Stillwater, stand with their 1932 Oldsmobile at the car show. The Zabels said their car's unique features include the age of the vehicle, the wood spoke wheels and the headlights and horns visible in front of the vehicle. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 6 / 8

Gary and Joyce Torkelson, New Richmond, view a red, two-door Ford Galaxie during the car show. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 7 / 8