St. Croix County Fair officially opens

Nolan Stodola Eagle Scout project

The St. Croix County Fairgrounds have gotten a facelift this year. Glenwood City resident Nolan Stodola has relocated the fairgrounds’ flags for his Eagle Scout project.

Stodola has made three changes. First, the old flagpoles have been replaced. The poles were old, and the mechanicals were “shot”, he said.

Second, the flagpoles have been relocated, due to tree branches encroaching on the old site.

Third, an additional flagpole has been installed. While the United States and 4-H flags have always been flown, Stodola thought the Wisconsin flag needed to be flown as well.

Stodola was present for a flag-raising and dedication ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Croix Court. Also in attendance were 29th Assembly District Rep. Rob Stafsholt, Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, as well as Fair Board and 4-H representatives.

When asked, Stodola said, “The idea was all mine. Then it was just working with people to get it done.”

Stodola talked about those who helped him along the way. He said he got quite a few donations: private, as well as from Glenwood City and American Legion Post 330 in Wilson. He placed donation buckets at the Legion, as well as Leaker’s Place, Hardware Hank, and Norm’s Barber Shop.

Stodola has dual membership in the Glenwood City and Somerset Boy Scout troops. Both scoutmasters have been helpful, he said. Glenwood City’s Kevin Schmidt has been helpful through the years, guiding him as a scout. Somerset’s Peter Johnson has been especially helpful with this project.

Stodola and his parents, Josh and Kelly, along with Dean LeMay and Dennis Hall, worked on digging through 4 feet of clay, placing forms, and pouring concrete for the foundations.

Nolan Stodola possesses the characteristics you might imagine in a Scout. He is hardworking, helpful, respectful and polite. In addition, however, he exudes a quiet confidence and competence. This, along with his approachability, make him immediately likable.

What does he do in his spare time? Asking this question assumes that he does, in fact, have spare time. This would appear to be an inaccurate assumption.

Stodola is in band and choir in school. He participated in a trip this summer to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, both in Ohio. Other interests include storm spotting, ham radio, fishing, working on cars and small engines, and working on his truck. He plans to do exhaust work on his truck (a 1982 Dodge) as well as fixing the carburetor and sandblasting and painting. Oh, and he started a new job at the hardware store this summer.

Through Scouting, Stodola has worked on community service projects such as shoveling for the elderly, trimming trees, and clearing buckthorn. He has earned 40 badges; his favorite is for automotive maintenance. He is a member of Order of the Arrow” an honor society within the scouts.

He enjoys camping, and has gone on yearly camping trips with the Boy Scouts. This included a camping trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, N.M. last year.

Stodola plans to go to college, but is not yet sure what course of study he will pursue.

“I’m thinking it through,” the 16-year-old remarked.

Fair favorites for Stodola are mud bog racing and tractor pulls.

This year, instead of just thinking, “Oh look, new flags,” hopefully you’ll appreciate the planning, networking, and hard work that went into this project that all started with one idea from a remarkable young man.