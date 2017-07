1 / 10

Jenny Deusterman of Ellsworth, left, and Amanda Parsons of River Falls enjoy a ride on the Hang Glider on the final day of the carnival Sunday afternoon. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 10

Crowds lined both sides of Second Street and kids scrambled for candy during Friday night's annual River Falls Days Parade. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 10

Reid Dreyer, 21 months, enjoys some ice cream during the public library's kids' events Saturday morning. He attended the festivities with parents Larissa Dreyer and Vince Dreyer. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 4 / 10

Some of the 229 runners who took part in this year's 2-Mile and 10K races funnel through the starting line on Maple Street next to city hall Saturday morning. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 10

Four year-old Evan Christiansen gets some help from River Falls firefighter Pauline Williams during the Kids Water Ball Fight Saturday morning in the upper parking of of city hall. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10

Young Sully Nelson won the "Storybook Characters" category of the Kiddie Parade, dressed as as “Huck Finn” from Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn. With Sully are the River Falls Royal Ambassadors. From left are: Camryn Shea, Sydney Landgraf, Anna Cernohous, and Macie VanNurden. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 7 / 10

Many businesses, and organizations had booths on Maple Street on Saturday. Shown at the booth of the new nonprofit Victory and Valor for Vets Project, are (from left) Kim Bruesewitz, Scott Nelson, Jessica Schmitt, Mary Waters, Bryan Bodrog, Brittani Schmitt, and Phoenix Schmitt. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 8 / 10

William Chapman, age 3 1/2, of River Falls, got to sit on a little toy Allis Chalmers tractor next to a real Allis Chalmers tractor in the bed of an Allis Chalmers truck at the Sunday Car Cruze. The truck and its contents belong to Pat Koukal of Lakeland, Minn. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia. 9 / 10