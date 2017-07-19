Beldenville Car Show & Swap Meet hits 40 year milestone

Like every year, the members are excited to see cars of all ages and classes on display. However, this is a special year, a landmark year.

This year, the car club and the car show and swap meet celebrates 40 years.

Beldenville Old Car Club member Jody Sather said last year they had somewhere around 600 cars show up to the event.

Sather has been a member of the club for 10 years, after his mother got involved with the club. While the gates open at 8 a.m., the members will be there around 5:30 a.m. to prepare themselves for a flood of exotic, classic and unique vehicles.

No matter the weather, the car show will go on. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and goes until 12:30 p.m., with the first 500 vehicles receiving dash plaques. The cars can be entered into one of the 16 classes to win a trophy. For those cars being entered into the judged classes competition, they are allowed in for free.

Vehicles that are going into the judged classes should enter through the East Gate of the Pierce County Fairgrounds, while show and shine cars can enter at the North Gate.

Admission is $5, and children ages 12 and under are free. Food will be available for purchase; members ask that no canopies, grills, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, or animals be onsite. DJ Rock-Man will provide entertainment.

Collector tractors for display are also welcome. The farm toy show is $10 for table rent and swap spots are $10.

Special 40th anniversary collector's buttons are available for purchase as well. Sather said there will be about 90 vendors present.

John Losgaard, one of the founding members of the Beldenville Old Car Club, was the first ever president in 1977.

Losgaard said the car show has grown and changed over the years, but seeing the influx of people who come from all over the Midwest puts a smile on his face.

This year, the car show will continue with tradition, serving a pancake breakfast in the morning and shredded pork loin sandwiches later on.

For the first 20 years of the show, Losgaard said they would cook seven hogs over a span of two days. Now, the Car Club can rely on the Rush River Sportsmen's Club to supply the shredded pork loin sandwiches.

Even with a strong showing at the show and the club's hardworking members, Losgaard said he sometimes worries about the club, mainly its future. He hopes events like the show will encourage a younger generation to become more interested in the club and cars in general.

"If they like old cars...get involved promoting the enjoyment of having a collector car," Losgaard said.

Sather said those interested are welcome to attend one of their monthly meetings. Sather also said you don't need a collector car to join the club.

For more information on the event, feel free to call 715-603-5112 or 715-273-3390.