2017 Pierce County Fair tickets now available

Season gate passes are good for all four days of the fair and a great value at only $12 if purchased in advance or $15 if purchased at the gate. Advance sale ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of five for $10 and are good all day Thursday and Friday. Not valid on bumper cars and gravity storm rides. Quantities are limited on the ride tickets, so plan to buy early.

Advance tickets are available at the following locations throughout the county.

Ellsworth: Bank Mutual, True Value Hardware, Associated Bank, Nilssen's Foods and new this year at the fair office.

Elmwood: Citizen's State Bank

Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin

Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls and BMO Harris Bank

River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware

For additional information regarding the fair, refer to the fair flyer coming in your mail shortly, visit the fair website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php or call the fair office at 273-6874. Like us on Facebook at Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI). See you Aug. 10-13 at the premier event of the summer — the Pierce County Fair.