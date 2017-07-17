2017 Pierce County Fair tickets now available
Fair tickets will be available starting Monday, July 17. You can be the first one on your block to purchase your season gate pass and advance sale ride tickets for the 2017 Pierce County Fair. "Butter than Any Udder Fair" is the 2017 theme. The fair runs Thursday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 13, and features free daily entertainment, as well as over 11,000 fair entries, fabulous food, over 100 commercial exhibits and a great midway.
Season gate passes are good for all four days of the fair and a great value at only $12 if purchased in advance or $15 if purchased at the gate. Advance sale ride tickets can be purchased in sheets of five for $10 and are good all day Thursday and Friday. Not valid on bumper cars and gravity storm rides. Quantities are limited on the ride tickets, so plan to buy early.
Advance tickets are available at the following locations throughout the county.
Ellsworth: Bank Mutual, True Value Hardware, Associated Bank, Nilssen's Foods and new this year at the fair office.
Elmwood: Citizen's State Bank
Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank
Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank
Plum City: First Bank of Baldwin
Prescott: First National Bank of River Falls and BMO Harris Bank
River Falls: First National Bank of River Falls
Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug & Hardware
For additional information regarding the fair, refer to the fair flyer coming in your mail shortly, visit the fair website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php or call the fair office at 273-6874. Like us on Facebook at Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI). See you Aug. 10-13 at the premier event of the summer — the Pierce County Fair.