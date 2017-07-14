'Suspect Hollywood' at Kinnic Health and Rehab

The residents of Kinnic Health and Rehab held a murder mystery dinner theater June 22. The theme of the dinner theater was "Suspect Hollywood" and the residents dressed up like they were attending a movie audition in Hollywood. Three residents participated with acting parts in the play, while the rest of the residents enjoyed dinner while watching the play and figuring out whodunit! Prizes were awarded to the tables of residents that guessed correctly. The dining room was decorated in a Hollywood theme, had a photo booth, and a bar and popcorn table. The bar was stocked with wine, beer and pop.