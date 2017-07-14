Search
    'Suspect Hollywood' at Kinnic Health and Rehab

    By River Falls Journal Newsroom Today at 10:41 a.m.
    Bernie Hansen does some muscular poses to spoof off of his character — Arnold Schwartzenegger. Photo by Kristin Herum1 / 5
    On stage (from left to right) are: Sam Briggs, Sari Gaugert and Melissa MeLander. United Methodist Church provided Kinnic Health and Rehab with the sound system for the play. Photo by Kristin Herum2 / 5
    On stage (from left to right) are: Sam Briggs, Sari Gaugert and Bernie Hansen. The River Falls Community Theater provided Kinnic Health and Rehab with the stage. Photo by Kristin Herum3 / 5
    Setting up at the table (from left to right) are: Melissa MeLander and Sue Duven. Photo by Kristin Herum4 / 5
    Melissa MeLander dresses up like she was attending a movie audition in Hollywood. Photo by Kristin Herum5 / 5

    The residents of Kinnic Health and Rehab held a murder mystery dinner theater June 22. The theme of the dinner theater was "Suspect Hollywood" and the residents dressed up like they were attending a movie audition in Hollywood. Three residents participated with acting parts in the play, while the rest of the residents enjoyed dinner while watching the play and figuring out whodunit! Prizes were awarded to the tables of residents that guessed correctly. The dining room was decorated in a Hollywood theme, had a photo booth, and a bar and popcorn table. The bar was stocked with wine, beer and pop.

