River Falls Days weekend schedule

Additional festival events include a 10K race; Jimmy John’s eating contest; local wine/beer sampling; bench press competition; mobile manufacturing lab; live music by local and regional favorites; a classic car show; carnival rides; 2nd annual Great Duck Race on the Kinnickinnic River (a Class 1 trout stream); and fireworks.

“This event is an annual favorite,” said Chris Blasius, CEO, River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, which sponsors the event. “We are a very active and involved community, demonstrated by the over 130 volunteers who run the festival. The long roster of events over four days showcases our community spirit, creativity, ingenuity – and playfulness!

“Each year, we welcome more and more visitors from near and far who come to enjoy our small-town charm, friendly people, beautiful river and outdoor spaces, arts and music scene, historic downtown, and so much more.”

Friday, July 14

4:30-6:30 p.m. : Pre-parade community dinners, various locations

: Pre-parade community dinners, various locations 6:30-9 p.m. , River Falls Day Parade, North Main Street to UW-River Falls

, River Falls Day Parade, North Main Street to UW-River Falls 8:30 p.m. , Jimmy John’s Eating Contest, City Hall Plaza

, Jimmy John’s Eating Contest, City Hall Plaza 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Live music including headliners Rural Route 5 and Devon Worley Band

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

11 a.m.-4 p.m. , River Falls wines and brew sampling event includes Belle Vinez Winery, 65 Vines Winery, Swinging Bridge Brewing Company, and Rush River Brewing.

, River Falls wines and brew sampling event includes Belle Vinez Winery, 65 Vines Winery, Swinging Bridge Brewing Company, and Rush River Brewing. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. , Car Cruze-In features classic cars, rat rods, and motorcycles, historic Main Street

, Car Cruze-In features classic cars, rat rods, and motorcycles, historic Main Street 1 p.m., Lion’s Club Second Annual Great Duck Race, Heritage Park/Kinnickinnic River

Lion’s Club Second Annual Great Duck Race, Heritage Park/Kinnickinnic River 2-4 p.m. , Children’s Bike Safety Rodeo, ages 5-11, sponsored by the River Falls Fire Dept. and River Falls Area Hospital/Allina Health, City Hall, upper parking lot

, Children’s Bike Safety Rodeo, ages 5-11, sponsored by the River Falls Fire Dept. and River Falls Area Hospital/Allina Health, City Hall, upper parking lot Dusk, Fireworks sponsored by Family Fresh Market, Hoffman Park

For more information contact Blasius at chris@rfchamber.com, 715-425-2533, or 715-821-4916.