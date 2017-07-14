River Falls Days schedule July 14-16
The River Falls community will celebrate “Trout ‘n About on the Kinni” at the 43nd Annual River Falls Days festival this Thursday-Sunday, July 13-16. Friday’s annual River Falls Days Parade is the region’s largest with over 130 entries and an estimated 10,000 spectators. River Falls, population 15,000 and home to UW-River Falls, is located 30 miles east St. Paul, MN.
Additional festival events include a 10K race; Jimmy John’s eating contest; local wine/beer sampling; bench press competition; mobile manufacturing lab; live music by local and regional favorites; a classic car show; carnival rides; 2nd annual Great Duck Race on the Kinnickinnic River (a Class 1 trout stream); and fireworks.
“This event is an annual favorite,” said Chris Blasius, CEO, River Falls Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, which sponsors the event. “We are a very active and involved community, demonstrated by the over 130 volunteers who run the festival. The long roster of events over four days showcases our community spirit, creativity, ingenuity – and playfulness!
“Each year, we welcome more and more visitors from near and far who come to enjoy our small-town charm, friendly people, beautiful river and outdoor spaces, arts and music scene, historic downtown, and so much more.”Event highlights
Friday, July 14
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Pre-parade community dinners, various locations
- 6:30-9 p.m., River Falls Day Parade, North Main Street to UW-River Falls
- 8:30 p.m., Jimmy John’s Eating Contest, City Hall Plaza
- 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Live music including headliners Rural Route 5 and Devon Worley Band
Saturday, July 15
- 8 a.m., 10K/2 Mile race; and 9:15 a.m., Kid’s Fun Run, City Hall
- 10 a.m.-noon, Children’s Water Fight , City Hall upper parking lot
- 11 a.m.-approx. 2 p.m., Bench press competition, ages 13-56+, Heritage Park Main Stage, sponsored by the nationally competitive River Falls High School Power-Lifting Club
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Non-profit, art, antique, and craft booths including interactive activities to engage the public in planning for major park renovations and the Kinnickinnic River Corridor
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mobile Manufacturing Lab, Chippewa Valley Technical College, bringing advanced manufacturing education to rural Wisconsin high schools; lab includes VEX Robots, CNC milling machine, virtual welder, 3D printer and workstations
- Noon to 3 p.m. Family friendly kids entertainment including Mad Science, Cale the Juggler, and Spin Zone.
- 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Live music including headliners Bad Habits Brass and Sweet Siren
- 5 p.m. to midnight, Truck and Tractor Pull including two hours of Wisconsin Tractor Pullers Association pullers (7-9 p.m.), 141 Highway 35 N (gates open at 4 p.m.)
Sunday, July 16
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., River Falls wines and brew sampling event includes Belle Vinez Winery, 65 Vines Winery, Swinging Bridge Brewing Company, and Rush River Brewing.
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Car Cruze-In features classic cars, rat rods, and motorcycles, historic Main Street
- 1 p.m., Lion’s Club Second Annual Great Duck Race, Heritage Park/Kinnickinnic River
- 2-4 p.m., Children’s Bike Safety Rodeo, ages 5-11, sponsored by the River Falls Fire Dept. and River Falls Area Hospital/Allina Health, City Hall, upper parking lot
- Dusk, Fireworks sponsored by Family Fresh Market, Hoffman Park
For more information contact Blasius at chris@rfchamber.com, 715-425-2533, or 715-821-4916.