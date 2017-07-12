Lazy River takes 2017 'Burger Battle' title

The burger battle benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pierce County/River Falls. It featured eight local restaurants, which all competed to produce the best burger. Diners each purchased a punch card, good for one burger at each location.

Kellie Burrows, Senior Community Development Manager Relay For Life , said 250 cards were sold this year, at $40 each. All $10,000 of that money goes to Relay For Life Pierce County/River Falls.

"It's been such a successful fundraiser," Burrows said. "Thank you to the restaurants for participating and the 250 people that buy the cards."

Burrows said Is it 2B Marketing and MinuteMan Press' contributions allowed 100 percent of the proceeds to go to Relay.

After tasting each burger, voters cast their ballots.

This year's winner included a chicken fried burger patty, smoked pimento cheese spread, applewood smoked bacon, onion tanglers and Wee Willy's BBQ sauce.

Other competing burgers include:

Bo's-N-Mine: Ground beef patty topped with cheddar, ham, bacon and fried egg between two pancakes drizzled with maple syrup.

Broz: Ground beef patty mixed with breakfast sausage topped with a fried egg, smoked Wisconsin cheddar with homemade bourbon bacon jam on a roll.

Copper Kettle: Ground beef patty topped with deep fried bacon mac-n-cheese with bacon onion marmalade on a ciabatta bun.

Junior's: Ground beef patty topped with in-house made brisket, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and Texas mop sauce on a roll.

Mainstreeter's: Ground beef patty with three strips of bacon, homemade Spotted Cow white cheddar sauce, crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun.

South Fork: Ground beef patty with Greek seasoning topped with romaine, tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce on a toasted pita.

West Wind: Ground beef patty and "Build Your Own" toppings on a roll.

Learn more at the Pierce County - Relay For Life's website: " target="_blank">main.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY17MW?pg=entry&fr_id=80183.