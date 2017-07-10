He's gone from drawing to dentistry to a new art form

"I would guess there are certainly a handful or more people who know me from the Hudson area who know that I'm an artist by nature," Brisson said. "But there are probably very few who know that I'm painting watercolor."

Brisson started painting watercolors about three years ago, when he was about 65. He and his wife were in Florida, where they spend part of their winters.

"They have a nice studio there in the community, and I saw some people painting watercolors," Brisson said. "And it just went through my head, maybe I should consider adding a little bit of color to a number of the ink type sketches that I had done more than 40 years ago."

So, that's what Brisson did.

"By the time I got to the second one, I was adding two colors," he said. "Adn after that, I just pretty much abandoned drawing all together.

Brisson said he's paintings are bold and colorful, influenced a lot by tropical scenes he sees in Florida. He often pants tropical birds and landscapes.

"They just suit my love of color," Brisson said.

Though he was new to watercolors a few years ago, he's definitely no stranger to making artwork.

"I honestly don't remember a time in my life, from the time I was a kid, that I wasn't making some kind of art or another," Brisson said. "My mother's family is one generation of artists after the next. And it was just by chance that at the age of 65, I decided maybe I'd try painting and now I love it."

A neighbor of Brisson's, a member of the River Falls Community Arts Base (CAB) saw his work, and asked if he'd be willing to show his art at ARt's House (108 E. Maple St.), CAB's home base, shared with River Falls Community Theatre.

Brisson agreed.

"I'm really honored that the gallery was interested in showing my work," he said. "And I appreciate their confidence."

He has not showed artwork in the River Falls and Hudson area before, but he has shown it in Florida.

He said he's really come to enjoy showing his work.

"I guess, just because it's fun to share something of artistic interest," Brisson said.

Brisson's art will be on display starting July 13. As that week is River Falls Days, instead of holding its usual "Artful Friday" event, CAB will be holding an Artful Thursday.

The artist opening will be from 4-7 p.m. Joining Brisson in this show will be Jean Hume, Jeweler; Pauly Cudd, glass art; and Virginia Haines, paintings. The show runs through Aug. 5.

Brisson will be present for the event on the 13th.

Originals and prints of Brisson's work will be on display and for sale in Art's House for about a month.

Check out www.riverfallscab.org for more information.

Meanwhile, Brisson said he plans to keep painting.

Said Brisson: "I think I'll probably be painting 'til I can't do it anymore."