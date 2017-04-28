RF ready to make 'Torch Run' again

"In prior years, we've gone from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls up to St. Croix County Government Center in Hudson," said River Falls officer Ryan Miller. "We are staying in town this year, so it'll be a 10-mile loop around town."

The new route, Miller said, hits landmarks in town like UWRF, Glen Park, DeSanctis Park, Hoffman Park, the downtown area, The White Pathway, and more.

Miller said the change in route was partially in hopes to attract more non-law enforcement participants. The Torch Run date was also changed to a Saturday this year for the same reason.

Miller said participants don't have to bike the whole 10 miles, but can do just part of the run.

Anybody who wants to can participate in the bike run.

A squad car will lead the bicyclists.

Miller said this is the third or fourth run, and it keeps growing every year. Last year 15 people participated.

The Torch Run is $15, and the proceeds go to support special olympics. Participants will receive a t-shirt with their registration. However, participants should register by May 18 to guarantee they receive their t-shirt on June 3. Those who register after May 18 will still receive a shirt, but it will likely come after the race day.

"It's just fun getting together," Miller said. "The best part actually is when we meet up with some athletes that are participating in the special olympics during the route."

In the past, the bicyclists have met up with those athletes at Kwik Trip. This year, they'll meet at the Tri-Angels Playground.

Though the event is called the "Torch Run," the RFPD hold a bike run. Those who don't have bikes but still want to participate can use the city's Blue Bikes, which are available for anyone to borrow and return for free. They can be found at Veterans' Park, Hoffman Park, on the UWRF campus, and near Our Neighbors' Place.

To register online visit: " target="_blank">www.specialolympicswisconsin.org/events/final-leg/route-information/region-3-final-leg/.