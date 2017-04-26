New to New Richmond offers chance to meet people in the area
Whether you have lived in New Richmond for two weeks or two years, New to New Richmond is for those who would like to meet people, learn about the city and possibly create interest groups.
Sponsored by Community Education, this free event will be held 6-7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Champs, 220 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond. Light refreshments will be furnished and welcome gift bags distributed.
This is not a class, but rather an opportunity to gather with like-minded people who would like to meet people in the city.