Library to host ‘Maltese Falcon’

The story is about private detective Sam Spade who agrees to take on a case that forces him to confront three strange criminals, a gorgeous, conniving liar, and their quest for the priceless Maltese Falcon statuette.

The play is being produced by the River Falls Community Theater in association with the River Falls Public Library and the NEA Big Read in the St. Croix Valley. Performances are in the library's lower level. Admission is $5 adults and $3 seniors and students.