2017 CAB GALA set for April 28

The event includes a silent art auction, fine art raffle, community silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and live music featuring the Kinni Creek Boys and The Fish Heads.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. CAB members recieve a $5 discount.

Three artists featured in this year's raffle are Bob Lambert, Paul Haskins and Suzanne Skuban.

Bob Lambert

Bob Lambert’s earliest memories are of waking before his family, before even the sun, walking to the window sill, and drawing pictures in the moonlight.

That Bob grew up to study zoology, serve in the army AND, most important, observe the rebuilding of European edifices destroyed in World War II does much to explain his career in architecture. For 35 years,Lambert was involved in the “ rough and tumble of the construction industry.” His achievements include an addition to the Meyer Middle School in River Falls and designing a portion of the Minnesota Zoo. Nature is a primary interest and depicting nature is central to his art.

After retirement, he could finally return to the “window sill” and draw “beautiful pictures” again. Perhaps the animals that inhabit Bob’s nature paintings are happier because he has designed living space for animals. Bob also does some pretty fine paintings of human figures –notably his grandchildren.

Paul Haskins

A “graduate” of Art on the Kinni’s “Budding Artist Bridge,” Paul Haskins grew up on a River Falls dairy farm. Still maturing as an artist, he recently matriculated at the prestigious Minneapolis College of Art and Design where he was awarded the Presidential Scholarship.

Although Haskins is just beginning his formal art education, he began “self training” as a child and continued under the influence of cartoonists such as Tim Burton, director of creepy movies like Beetlejuice, Gary Larson, “Far Side”, and, of course, Looney Toons.

Paul has shown and sold his art at Art’s House; soon he will exhibit on the local Unitarian Universalist Church “Art Wall” where he will undoubtedly sell to more local collectors.

The philosophy by which Paul struggles to live is “It's nice to be important, but it's more important to be nice.” He hopes art “ to prompt a positive change in the world through storytelling.” Paul sketches every place he can – at home, on planes, trains and outdoors. In the photo montage by Jens Gunnelson, GALA Guest will see Paul sketching on a train.

Suzanne Skuban

Any time Suzanne and Jim Skuban participate in Art on the Kinni, their booth is one of the most popular. In fact, 2 Creative, Susanne and Jim’s art business has won awards at AOK as well as other regional art fairs –often “Best of Show” For the 2017 GALA Raffle, Suzanne has created a pair of plaques that comprise one work. The work, like all of Suzanne’s pieces, is composed exclusively of “natural” materials Suzanne gathers materials along Lake Superior (moss, feathers, copper, fishbones). Once a glass artist, Suzanne often includes glass that she has shaped and finished. She calls these works “nature collages” but seldom gives any piece a name of its own.

With an art degree from UW=Stout, Suzanne is a welcome addition to many art fairs in the Midwest; the winner of this year’s raffle can assume that the whole piece is hand produced by the artist, since Suzanne and make even their stain together.