Make a difference and meet 'Scrappy the Fish'

Volunteers can register online at www.kinniriver.org/news-events/upcoming-events. Registration must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, April 24. Meet at Glen Park Main Shelter in River Falls, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to turn in your completed participation form and receive your map and assignment. When you are finished, please join us for a lunch for volunteers served by River Falls Rotary and sponsored by Bremer Bank, Catalyst Sports Medicine, Randy Cudd & Associates, Friends of the Kinni, Edward Jones River Falls offices, Leitch Insurance Agency, St. Croix Gas, and The West Wind Supper Club. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more details, please email us at info@kinniriver.org or call 715.425.5738.