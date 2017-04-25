Make a difference and meet 'Scrappy the Fish'
The public is invited to participate in Kinnickinnic River Land Trust's 23rd annual KinniRiverCleanUp Saturday, April 29. Last year 140 volunteers showed that they care about the beauty and health of the Kinnickinnic River, and we hope you will be part of an even larger turnout this year. Plus, get a chance to meet "Scrappy the Fish" up close and personal. This is a wonderful way to explore the Kinni while collecting trash along its banks — making a difference to keep the Kinni cold, clean and free ... forever.
Volunteers can register online at www.kinniriver.org/news-events/upcoming-events. Registration must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, April 24. Meet at Glen Park Main Shelter in River Falls, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to turn in your completed participation form and receive your map and assignment. When you are finished, please join us for a lunch for volunteers served by River Falls Rotary and sponsored by Bremer Bank, Catalyst Sports Medicine, Randy Cudd & Associates, Friends of the Kinni, Edward Jones River Falls offices, Leitch Insurance Agency, St. Croix Gas, and The West Wind Supper Club. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more details, please email us at info@kinniriver.org or call 715.425.5738.