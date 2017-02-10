Concert another chance to showcase village power

Local retirees Larson and O'Malley lead the charge but have lots of company — actually, more like a village of supporters.

These are people who attend "It Takes a Village" concerts each February. Their free-will concert offerings paid for the school in Ganthier and now pay most of the teacher salaries.

From 2004-16, Larson says those offerings at Village concerts have netted more than $86,000.

You can become part of the "village" support for the Haitian school. This year's "It Takes a Village Concert" at Ezekiel Lutheran Church, 202 S. Second St., starts at 4 p.m., Sunday.

Proceeds from last year's concert also provided relief for hungry and homeless victims of the October Category 4 hurricane that tore through the island but spared the Ganthier school.

"The concert provides a festive evening for the community and an opportunity for an update on the school project," Larson said. "It helps keep us fired up."

For the first time, this year's Village concert will feature the Croix Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus.

There will also be local church choirs performing from Ezekiel, St. Bridget's and First Congregational, along with the River Falls Community Choir, directed by UW-River Falls Music Department's Deborah Fristad.

The church choir directors will be: Scott Perau (First Congregational); Marlys Mueller (St. Bridget); and Serina Bentley (Ezekiel).

Larson said each chorus will sing "two exciting numbers" and then join for a mass choir, with more than 100 voices, directed by Paul Westermeyer, emeritus professor of sacred music at Luther Seminary in St. Paul.

"There will also be an audience sing-along," said Larson, who will give a PowerPoint update at intermission on the Ganthier school project and recent hurricane relief efforts.

A dessert reception follows. This is the 14th "It Takes a Village" concert.

Concert donors in River Falls contribute a big chunk of the $2,500 Larson sends each month to the Haitian school.

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and River Falls money covers the monthly pay for the school's 19 teachers.

"It's a shame, isn't it?" Larson said about the teachers' pay. "They only make $130 a month."

Larson said a few local donors have adopted an entire year's pay for a Haitian teacher — $1,560.

Checks with such a designation can be mailed to Curt Larson's home address, 737 South Fork Drive/River Falls, WI 54022.

They can be made out to "Haitian Relief Services" and be designated for teacher pay. Larson operates Haitian Relief Services as a volunteer, so there's no overhead costs.

However, Larson wants to keep the spotlight on Sunday, Feb. 12.

"That's an important concert for us," he said. "The music's very good, and it's all about our community reaching out to try to help our southern neighbors.

"The annual concert is also our only fundraiser — the only way to raise money, other than through outright begging."