    Winners shine at annual chamber awards banquet

    By Gretta Stark Today at 3:37 p.m.
    Many Chamber of Commerce banquet attendees came to the event dressed to match the "Denim and Diamonds" theme. From left are Isaac Thielen, Jennifer Erickson, and Eric Ahlgren, all of Best Maid Cookie Factory.

    Members of the River Falls Chamber of Commerce filled the UW-River Falls University Center Ballroom Thursday evening, Feb. 2, for the chamber's annual awards banquet. 

    This 2016 winners include:

    Ambassador of the Year

    Monica Wright

    Citizen of the Year

    Carole Mottaz

    Non-profit of the year

    FORWARD Foundation

    Small business of the Year

    Fox Den Used Books

    Large Business of the Year

    Best Maid Cookie Factory

    Chamber Champion(s)

    The Leadership River Falls Class of 2015-16.

    For more winners, and more photos, see the Feb. 9 print edition of the River Falls Journal.

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
