Winners shine at annual chamber awards banquet
Members of the River Falls Chamber of Commerce filled the UW-River Falls University Center Ballroom Thursday evening, Feb. 2, for the chamber's annual awards banquet.
This 2016 winners include:
Ambassador of the Year
Monica Wright
Citizen of the Year
Carole Mottaz
Non-profit of the year
FORWARD Foundation
Small business of the Year
Fox Den Used Books
Large Business of the Year
Best Maid Cookie Factory
Chamber Champion(s)
The Leadership River Falls Class of 2015-16.
For more winners, and more photos, see the Feb. 9 print edition of the River Falls Journal.