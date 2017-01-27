St Croix Valley Master Gardeners Host Garden U

Onsite registration starts at 8:30 a.m. A $30 fee includes lunch and speaker handouts.

Pre-registration can be done by mailing a check payable to SCVMGA to Barrette-SCVMGA at 1358 County Rroad V, Houlton, WI, 54082.

Questions can be directed to 715-549-6438 or stcroixvlymga@pressenter.com

Speakers at this year’s Garden U education day will focus on landscape design principles for residential property while using fruits, berries and native plants. The day promises to be one of learning, listening, shopping, and socializing with garden friends.

Lunch is included, as well as door prizes and vendor booths to browse during breaks.

The morning kicks off with Dan Sandager, featured speaker, whose family has owned and operated Abrahamson Nurseries since 1974.

Abrahamson’s is well known in the St. Croix River Valley as a full service landscape and design company, garden center, and greenhouse grower.

Another speaker will be Teresa Marrone, regional author. She's been studying and writing about wild plants and other outdoor topics for 25 years.

A forager and plant enthusiast since her college days in Wisconsin, Marrone is the author of several photographic field ID books for our region including, “Wild Berries and Fruits Field Guide.”

Lynn Steiner, local author and favored speaker in the St. Croix Valley, will spotlight the afternoon session with her presentation, “Grow Native,” based on her newest book, “Grow Native: Bringing Natural Beauty to Your Garden.”

She will introduce the topic of responsible gardening, where the goal is to create a beautiful garden where you can satisfy a love of tending plants without causing further damage to the natural world.

The program will highlight special situations where native plants are great choices, such as rain gardens, boulevard gardens, and shade.