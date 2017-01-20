River Falls honors MLK legacy
1 / 15
2 / 15
3 / 15
4 / 15
5 / 15
6 / 15
7 / 15
8 / 15
9 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15
Many people gathered for this year's Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast celebration, Monday morning, Jan. 16, at St. Bridget Church, 211, E. Division St.
Breakfast coordinator Kathy Scott said this year's breakfast brought in about 180 people, and raised around $1,450 for the Sunshine Fund. The latter is an umbrella fund used to support school district families in crisis.
Read more about this year's MLK Holiday Breakfast here.