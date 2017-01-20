River Falls honors MLK legacy

High school senior Laura Shoenthaler receives one of two 2017 River Falls MLK Community Service Awards during the annual River Falls Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast. Shown, from left, are MLK celebration coordinator Kathy Scott, Shoenthaler, and Master of Ceremonies Shihab Adam, a high school junior. (River Falls Journal photos by Gretta Stark) 1 / 15

High school sophomore Catherine Stewart recieves a 2017 youth community service award at this year's MLK holiday breakfast. This year's theme was "The time is always right to do what is right." Stewart is active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, and the community. From left are MLK celebration coordinator Kathy Scott, Stewart, and Master of Ceremonies Shihab Adam. 2 / 15

River Falls Public Montessori Academy students created centerpieces for each of the tables at the breakfast. Food was provided by the River Falls Lions Club. 3 / 15

Fourth-grade students at Westside elementary created placemat art for the tables at the MLK Holiday Breakfast. They were just some of many to support the program. 4 / 15

St. Bridget seventh-grader Emilie Boissonneault reads her poem "Darkness to Light." she was one of several youth whose poetry or essays were chosen from those submitted to the annual poetry-essay contest. Boissonneault is the daughter of Colleen and Eric Boissanneault. 5 / 15

Keira Anderson, Greenwood fifth-grader, and daughter of Gloria Sloan, reads her poem "Drop at Bit of Kindness." She was one of several youth to read their selected poetry or essays aloud during the breakfast. 6 / 15

Westside fourth-grader Ethan Kampmeyer reads his poem "Keep Calm and LOVE." 7 / 15

Riley Everson, Westside fourth-grader, gets a little help reading her poem "Peace." Everson is the daughter of Autumn Everson and Aaron Everson. 8 / 15

Kahea Sloan reads her poem "The Time is Now."She is the daugher of Gloria Sloan, and a sigth-grader at St. Bridget School. 9 / 15

Layla Czaplewski, a sixth-grader at St. Bridget School, reads her essay "Sometimes It's Hard." Hers was the only essay chosen to be read at the breakfast. 10 / 15

Tessa Rayne (Right) and Lynsey Bilicke speak on behalf of the Sunshine Fund, which was supported by the proceeds from the MLK Holiday Breakfast. Breakfast coordinator Kathy Scott said the breakfast brought in about 180 people, and raised around $1,450 for the Sunshine Fund. The latter is an umbrella fund used to support school district families in crisis. 11 / 15

The River Falls Royal Ambassadors helped theTeens as Teachers collect a freewill offering, which supported the Sunshine Fund. From left are Rachel Kelm, Cassie Laidlaw, Marika Hanson, and Caileen Hughes. 12 / 15

Julia Olson (left) smiles with son Ethan Kampmeyer, a fourth grade student at Westside, and one of several students chosen to read their poem or essay at the holiday breakfast. 13 / 15

The Loga family sits at a table watching keynote speaker Kyrlie Evers-Williams, an author and civil rights actvist, who was the wife of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers. From left are Megan, Josh, 6-year-old Kylee, and 8-year-old Christian. 14 / 15