    'Denim and Diamonds' for this year's chamber banquet

    By Gretta Stark on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.
    Monica Wright of Express Employment crosses the finish line first during the “horse races” at last year's derby-themed Chamber of Commerce banquet. This year's event, set for Feb. 2, has a new theme "Denim and Diamonds." (River Falls Journal File Photo)

    As February approaches, the River Falls Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to celebrate with its Annual Dinner and Awards banquet.

    The chamber has gone through many themes in the past from Mardi Gras to Derby. Next month's theme is "denim and diamonds."

    "Denim and diamonds is kind of a fun way to incorporate people being able to dress casual, as well as adding a dash of glam," said chamber Event and Program Coordinator Maranda Mahr.

    With the new theme, Mahr said a few of the networking and social hour activities will be switched to give event-goers a little surprise.

    Last year's derby-themed events included a "horse-race."

    Some of the program will be familiar to chamber members. The evening will start with a networking and social hour, followed by a dinner, and program.

    This year's banquet will again be held at the UW-River Falls University Center Ballroom. It's set for 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2.

    year's chamber banquet committee includes: Terry McKay, ReMax Synergy; Kristin Jepson, State Farm Insurance; Cory Hart, Junior's Bar & Restaurant; Rachel Paulus, Reverie Photography; Mary Jo Sutton, Primerica; Jodi Pechacek, CPR Wealth Advisors.

    Awards

    The 2016 Citizen of the year is Carole Mottaz

    The nominees for other 2016 awards include:

    Non-Profit of the Year

    FORWARD Foundation

    School District of River Falls

    Small Business of the Year

    Belle Vinez Winery

    Fox Den Used Books

    Large Business of the Year

    Best Maid Cookie Company

    First National Bank

    Gretta Stark

    Gretta Stark has been a reporter for the River Falls Journal since July of 2013. She previously worked as a reporter for the New Richmond News from June 2012 to July 2013. She holds a BA in Print and Electronic Media from Wartburg College.

    gstark@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1048
