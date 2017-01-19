'Denim and Diamonds' for this year's chamber banquet
As February approaches, the River Falls Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to celebrate with its Annual Dinner and Awards banquet.
The chamber has gone through many themes in the past from Mardi Gras to Derby. Next month's theme is "denim and diamonds."
"Denim and diamonds is kind of a fun way to incorporate people being able to dress casual, as well as adding a dash of glam," said chamber Event and Program Coordinator Maranda Mahr.
With the new theme, Mahr said a few of the networking and social hour activities will be switched to give event-goers a little surprise.
Last year's derby-themed events included a "horse-race."
Some of the program will be familiar to chamber members. The evening will start with a networking and social hour, followed by a dinner, and program.
This year's banquet will again be held at the UW-River Falls University Center Ballroom. It's set for 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2.
Find more information about the event at This" target="_blank">tourism.rfchamber.com/events/details/chamber-annual-dinner-and-awards-banquet-8450. This
This" target="_blank">tourism.rfchamber.com/events/details/chamber-annual-dinner-and-awards-banquet-8450.
Thisyear's chamber banquet committee includes: Terry McKay, ReMax Synergy; Kristin Jepson, State Farm Insurance; Cory Hart, Junior's Bar & Restaurant; Rachel Paulus, Reverie Photography; Mary Jo Sutton, Primerica; Jodi Pechacek, CPR Wealth Advisors.
Awards
The 2016 Citizen of the year is Carole Mottaz
The nominees for other 2016 awards include:
Non-Profit of the Year
FORWARD Foundation
School District of River Falls
Small Business of the Year
Belle Vinez Winery
Fox Den Used Books
Large Business of the Year
Best Maid Cookie Company
First National Bank