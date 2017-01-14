"It's always a really inspirational event," Scott said. "The Lions give a wonderful breakfast, and the local program is so neat to see the young writers read their poems or essays related to this year's theme."

"It's always right to do what's right," is the theme of the year, Scott said, adding that comes from a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.

The River Falls breakfast is held in conjunction with the main Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast, celebrating its 27th year, and is sponsored by the General Mills Foundation, the United Negro College Fund, and Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul (www.mlkbreakfast.org).

Over the years the main breakfast has grown from a relatively small gathering to seating about 2,000 people at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

This will be River Falls' 10th year participating in the regional breakfast.

Scott's coordinated the event for all of those years. Now, as her own kids have graduated, she's not sure how long she'll be able to coordinate it, and so she and the committee are interested in finding a nonprofit organization, group, or planning team that might want to run the breakfast.

If a nonprofit were to take on the breakfast, it could support that nonprofit, Scott said.

Anyone interested can contact Scott at 651-442-5189 or kathy.scott@sbcwireless.net.

This year's event is set for Monday, Jan. 16. A breakfast will be served from 7-8 a.m., followed by a program from 8-9:30 a.m.

Again, this year's event will be held in the St. Bridget Church Fellowship Hall, 211 E. Division St.

This year's local program includes:

• Live music

• Hot breakfast compliments of River Falls Lions Club

• Youth centerpiece and placemat art

• Youth community service award winner

• Youth poetry/essays contest winners

• Donation recipient: River Falls Sunshine Fund

• Live Broadcast via TPT of Keynote Speech by Myrlie Evers-Williams, author and civil rights activist. She was married to the late civil rights activist Edgar Evers, before he was killed. Evers-Williams served as chair of the NAACP from 1995-1998.

Tickets are a $5 suggested donation and are available in advance at Fox Den Used Books and River Falls High School through Jan. 14. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Ticket sales and other proceeds from the event will support the River Falls Sunshine Fund. The high school student-lead nonprofit raises funds to give back to others in the school district community.

The Sunshine Fund assists with various hardships, such as a family death, job loss or economic hardship, and severe medical circumstances.The goal is to provide support through an established fund to act immediately with gas cards, monetary support, emotional support, gift cards for gas/food/etc., and by providing volunteer help.

The Sunshine Fund board is composed of two students from each grade at the River Falls High School and community adult mentors.

For more information, contact rfsunshinefund@gmail.com

Donations can be sent payable to the River Falls Sunshine Fund, 818 Cemetery Road, River Falls, WI, 54022.

The Jan. 16 community breakfast in River Falls is held in conjunction with the main event at the Minneapolis Convention Center as one of nine such breakfasts supported by Interfaith Action of Greater St. Paul: www.mlkbreakfast.org.

This year's local planning team includes: Kathy Scott, (coordinator), Mike Stifter, (Lion's Club), Julie Schmidt, Michelle Patnaude-Hansen, Ronna Ellis, Meredith Stevens, Kit Luedtke, student members of the River Falls Sunshine Fund.