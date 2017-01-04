Moose hold Sunday brunch
The Moose Lodge, 620 N. Main St., will hold its monthly brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The Jan. 8 brunch is to benefit local Cub Scout Pack 54.
The menu is: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, coffee, juice and milk.
Everyone is welcome. Cost is $9 per person; kids 5 and under eat free.
Next month's Moose brunch is Sunday, Feb. 12. It will benefit the River Falls Band Boosters.
For more information, call Jim Vorwald at 715-248-7913 or the Moose Lodge at 715-425-9152.