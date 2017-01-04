Moose hold Sunday brunch

The menu is: pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, coffee, juice and milk.

Everyone is welcome. Cost is $9 per person; kids 5 and under eat free.

Next month's Moose brunch is Sunday, Feb. 12. It will benefit the River Falls Band Boosters.

For more information, call Jim Vorwald at 715-248-7913 or the Moose Lodge at 715-425-9152.