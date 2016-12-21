River Falls Masons install officers

The Mason officers that will serve River Falls Lodge 109 for 2017 are shown with their installing officers. Left to right is Craig W. Conklin, installing officer of Colfax; Dave Vold, treasurer; Randy Pfab, senior deacon; Dan Toland, senior warden; Blain Conklin, worshipful master; Ed Swenson, junior deacon; Jim Wolfe, tiler; Michael Elliott, chaplain; and Michael Wilson, secretary. Missing was Warren Kozitza, junior warden; Dean Monroe, installing chaplain; and Past Master Lenny Austin. (Submitted photo)