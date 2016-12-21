Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    River Falls Masons install officers

    By Phil Pfuehler on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:27 p.m.
    The Mason officers that will serve River Falls Lodge 109 for 2017 are shown with their installing officers. Left to right is Craig W. Conklin, installing officer of Colfax; Dave Vold, treasurer; Randy Pfab, senior deacon; Dan Toland, senior warden; Blain Conklin, worshipful master; Ed Swenson, junior deacon; Jim Wolfe, tiler; Michael Elliott, chaplain; and Michael Wilson, secretary. Missing was Warren Kozitza, junior warden; Dean Monroe, installing chaplain; and Past Master Lenny Austin. (Submitted photo)

    The Freemasons of River Falls Lodge 109, 122 E. Walnut St., installed officers for the coming Masonic Year at an open ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in River Falls.

    Officers installed were Worshipful Master Blain Conklin, Senior Warden Dan Toland, Junior Warden Warren Kozitza, Secretary Michael Wilson, Treasurer David Vold, Chaplain Mike Elliott, Senior Deacon Randy Pfab, Junior Deacon Ed Swenson and Tiler Jim Wolfe.

    The open ceremony was officiated by current Worshipful Master Lenny Austin, Installing Master, Rev Craig Conklin of Colfax, Installing Marshal, Dave Vold and Installing Chaplain Dean Monroe.

    After installation the brothers and guests retired for dinner and their annual Christmas Party.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventssocialRiver Fallsservice
    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
    Advertisement