River Falls Masons install officers
The Freemasons of River Falls Lodge 109, 122 E. Walnut St., installed officers for the coming Masonic Year at an open ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in River Falls.
Officers installed were Worshipful Master Blain Conklin, Senior Warden Dan Toland, Junior Warden Warren Kozitza, Secretary Michael Wilson, Treasurer David Vold, Chaplain Mike Elliott, Senior Deacon Randy Pfab, Junior Deacon Ed Swenson and Tiler Jim Wolfe.
The open ceremony was officiated by current Worshipful Master Lenny Austin, Installing Master, Rev Craig Conklin of Colfax, Installing Marshal, Dave Vold and Installing Chaplain Dean Monroe.
After installation the brothers and guests retired for dinner and their annual Christmas Party.